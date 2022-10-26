Michael Louise, the suspect in a 1989 double killing in Danby, was returned to Vermont on Wednesday following his waiver of extradition from New York, according to the Vermont State Police.
Louise, 79, was arrested earlier this month at his home near Syracuse, New York, on two counts of second-degree murder arising from the killing of his in-laws, George and Catherine Peacock, at their residence 33 years ago.
Detectives from the Vermont State Police on Wednesday brought Louise to the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, where he was jailed pending arraignment, a news release states. That initial hearing is tentatively scheduled for Thursday in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Rutland.
According to the news release, prosecution of this case is being handled by the office of Bennington County State’s Attorney’s Erica Marthage following a request by the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office due to staffing shortages in Rutland County.
George Peacock, 76, and Catherine Peacock, 73, were found dead Sept. 17, 1989, by a neighbor inside their home on U.S. Route 7 in Danby. They had been stabbed multiple times, and there were no signs of forced entry or items of significance having been removed from the house.
Louise, who was married to one of the Peacocks’ daughters, was identified as a suspect in the killings about two weeks later. Investigators at the time developed circumstantial evidence tying Louise to the killings, but were unable to establish a conclusive link until forensic testing in May 2020 confirmed a DNA match to George Peacock in a spot of blood found inside Louise’s car in October 1989. The blood sample had been tested previously during the investigation, as DNA testing technology was emerging, and that earlier test was inconclusive.
