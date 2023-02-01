20230202_bta_Donnelly
New Washington County State's Attorney Michelle Donnelly is congratulated by Judge Kevin Griffin after being sworn into office on Tuesday in Barre.

BARRE — Michelle Donnelly has been sworn in as Washington County state's attorney and she says she's ready to dive into the job.

Donnelly replaces Rory Thibault, who did not seek reelection after five years on the job and instead attempted unsuccessfully to run for Vermont attorney general. Donnelly ran against Bridget Grace, a deputy prosecutor who worked in Thibault's office, in the August Democratic primary and won. She then ran unopposed in the November general election.

