BARRE — Michelle Donnelly has been sworn in as Washington County state's attorney and she says she's ready to dive into the job.
Donnelly replaces Rory Thibault, who did not seek reelection after five years on the job and instead attempted unsuccessfully to run for Vermont attorney general. Donnelly ran against Bridget Grace, a deputy prosecutor who worked in Thibault's office, in the August Democratic primary and won. She then ran unopposed in the November general election.
She is believed to be the first woman elected to the position. Kristin Gozzi, a current deputy prosecutor in the office, briefly served as acting state's attorney after Scott Williams resigned in January 2018. Gozzi is believed to be the first woman to hold the position.
Donnelly is a former deputy prosecutor who worked under Tom Kelly here and had been teaching at the Vermont Law & Graduate School. She also served as the lead attorney at the school’s South Royalton Legal Clinic, where she ran the Family Law Project.
Gozzi and other attorneys, as well as Donnelly's friends and family, were in attendance in the courtroom on Tuesday afternoon as Donnelly was sworn in by Judge Kevin Griffin to start her four-year term.
Griffin said he had a conversation with Donnelly last week, during which he told her she had one of the “best gigs in Vermont” with the position at the law school.
The judge said with her running for state's attorney, he asked Donnelly, “What were you thinking?”
Griffin said he wasn't going to share the rest of the conversation, but her responses were “spot on.”
He said the court system is dealing with many challenges these days, but there is a collaborative nature in this county as a result of which everyone in the system works together.
“Which, I can tell you, we do not see in other counties,” Griffin said.
The judge said he hopes that sense of collaboration will continue with Donnelly.
After she was sworn in, Donnelly said in an interview she's excited to get started. She said she appreciated the support she's received from friends, family and members of the bar.
Thibault brought Donnelly in as a deputy about two weeks ago to help ease the transition from one state's attorney to another. She said she's appreciated having that time to refamiliarize herself with the office, to meet with stakeholders and to get acquainted with some of the bigger court cases left on the docket.
Thibault spent the past few months settling what cases he could in what he said was an attempt to give Donnelly a case docket that's in the best shape possible.
Donnelly walks into an office with three open prosecutor positions, which is half of the budgeted prosecutor positions in the office. She said she expects those spots to be filled relatively quickly and has spent the past couple weeks working on staffing.
Donnelly said she didn't have any major changes planned for the office out of the gate.
“Washington County has been really stable, and I want to maintain that,” she said.
Because the court process doesn't stop, regardless of who is leading the state's attorney's office, Donnelly didn't have much time to settle into the role. Her first official day as state's attorney on Wednesday was jury selection day for future trials.
