BARRE — Michelle Donnelly has defeated Bridget Grace for the Democratic nomination for Washington County state’s attorney.
According to unofficial results from Tuesday’s Primary election, Donnelly received 4,481 votes compared to Grace’s 4,004.
Grace, a Fayston resident who works as a deputy prosecutor in the state’s attorney’s office, had strong voter support in the Mad River Valley, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the support Donnelly, of Barre, received in municipalities such as Montpelier, Barre Town and Barre City.
Donnelly said Wednesday morning her opponent had not conceded the race. She said because of that, she couldn’t declare an unofficial victory.
“But I am very excited to see the unofficial results and I am just so grateful to everybody who went out and voted yesterday,” she said.
Grace issued a statement Wednesday afternoon acknowledging the defeat.
“It appears all the votes have been counted and the primary election did not go in our favor. I want to congratulate Michelle Donnelly on moving forward to the November election,” Grace said.
Grace thanked everyone who supported her campaign and those who voted for her.
“It’s an electrifying time for politics and I appreciate everyone who took the time to vote. The last 3 months have been an exciting time, and I really enjoyed meeting people and talking about public safety and the important work the State’s Attorney office does,” Grace said in the statement.
While it doesn’t appear Donnelly will face a challenger in the November election since no one from another political party or an independent has filed to have their name appear on the ballot, she said another party could caucus and put forward a challenger in the next few days. She said she’s going to finish teaching this semester and then focus on potentially taking over the office in January.
Donnelly started her legal career in Barre as an intern under former state’s attorney Tom Kelly. Kelly received the Republican nomination for a Washington-3 Vermont House seat Tuesday.
Donnelly went on to work as a law clerk for Kelly until she passed the Vermont Bar and served as a deputy prosecutor here for about a year from January 2014 to January 2015 until Kelly was replaced by Scott Williams after losing the 2014 election. Donnelly then worked as a deputy state’s attorney in Orleans County for a little more than two years.
She’s been working as a professor at the Vermont Law School since March 2017. Donnelly also serves as the lead attorney at the law school’s South Royalton Legal Clinic, where she runs the Family Law Project. The project provides free legal services to vulnerable residents.
If successful in November, Donnelly would become the first woman elected state’s attorney in Washington County. Deputy State’s Attorney Kristin Gozzi briefly served as acting state’s attorney when Scott Williams went on leave in late 2017 and Williams eventually resigned in early 2018.
Grace has been working as a deputy prosecutor in the county for the past three years. Before becoming a prosecutor, Grace worked as a public defender in Caledonia and Essex counties.
She had been endorsed by Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault, who also lost his bid for the Democratic nomination in an effort to become the state’s attorney general. Charity Clark received the nomination for that office, according to unofficial results.
Tim Lueders-Dumont, another deputy prosecutor in Washington County, lost his bid for the Democratic nomination to become the top prosecutor in Addison County to defense attorney Eva P. Vekos.
