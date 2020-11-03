NORTHFIELD – Two Northfield Republicans have been re-elected to represent the House district that serves Northfield and Berlin.
According to unofficial results Tuesday night for the Washington-1 district, Rep. Anne Donahue received 2,211 votes, Rep. Ken Goslant received 1,883, Democrat Denise MacMartin, of Northfield, received 1,516, Democrat Bob Lehmert, of Berlin, received 955 and Gordon Bock, of Northfield, running as an independent, received 248.
Donahue said she was happy to be picked for her 10th consecutive term.
“It’s gratifying when you work really hard to represent your constituents and to see that’s recognized,” she said.
What she took away from the initial election results is her district, and the state in general, votes based on the person and the confidence they have in them, not the party they represent. Residents in her town voted for Democrat Joe Biden for President over Donald Trump by a two-to-one margin, while also voting overwhelmingly for Gov. Phil Scott and picking Donahue and Goslant to represent them in the House.
Donahue said her priority in the next session will be to continue addressing the issues caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic and then to work on recovery.
Her focus for years has been on health care and she wants to continue that as well. Donahue said she would be paying close attention to the presidential race because the next administration will control much of what’s done with health care.
Goslant said she also was happy to be picked for his second consecutive term. He said the learning curve was steep, but he learned much after his first term and he will only get better.
Goslant also said the pandemic will be his main focus for the next session, while crediting the governor for his response. For months the state has had one of the lowest infection rates in the country.
“I think he’s done a fantastic job,” Goslant said.
He said the state needs to continue moving in the right direction. There has been an increase in cases recently, but he attributed that in part to increased testing.
“But that’s a good thing. I mean, we’re making progress. I’m optimistic about what the near future holds for our state,” he said.
