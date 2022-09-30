MONTPELIER — A day of advocacy and awareness is planned Sunday at the State House as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
The Oct. 2 event is being hosted by Circle, a nonprofit serving victims and survivors of domestic violence in Washington County, and Courtney’s Allies, a group that formed in Barre after Courtney Gaboriault was shot and killed by a former partner in a murder-suicide in 2018.
According to a news release, Courtney's Allies will host their annual 5K run/walk to raise awareness and funds to support ending intimate partner violence. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. and the race is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Residents can go to bit.ly/dvam1002 to pre-register.
Circle will be hosting their Clothesline Project on the State House lawn from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The project is an art installation of survivor and child witness art on T-shirts, according to the release.
A “speak out” is scheduled for 2 p.m., where those impacted by domestic violence to let their voices be heard through storytelling, poetry, readings, chants and more. Advocates will be present to provide support and to read stories for those who might not feel comfortable doing so, according to the release.
Circle also is scheduled to host a trivia night with advocates to help raise awareness at The Quarry in Barre on Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. Residents can call 1-877-543-9498 for more information about this event.
