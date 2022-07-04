WATERBURY — A Waterbury man is expected to be charged with first-degree aggravated domestic assault when he is arraigned today at the criminal courthouse in Barre.
State police arrested Christopher Martin, 32, over the weekend after being summoned to a report of a domestic assault at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Police said their investigation revealed Martin, who wasn’t at the residence when they arrived, assaulted a 28-year-old domestic partner and left the scene. Martin was later located by police and arrested without incident, they said.
Martin was lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans pending his arraignment. Bail was set at $500.
