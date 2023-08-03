Your dog needs exercise, but you don’t have the time? Ky Martens, of Barre Town, owner of Sugar Maple Dog Hikes, may have a solution.
Sugar Maple is a local dog-walking service for well-behaved dogs. Each dog is picked up at their house and transported to an off-leash, outdoor area to hike, swim, play, socialize and sniff with up to five other dogs.
Dog pick-up sites include Barre Town, Barre City, Montpelier, East Montpelier, Berlin, Waterbury, Washington and other central Vermont towns.
“Dog camp is great for adventurous dogs who love to run and play outside and then spend the rest of their day resting, or for dogs that find the traditional dog day care setting to be too overwhelming,” Martens said.
Dog camp is similar to half-day, traditional dog day care as it runs for roughly three to five hours. The biggest difference, however, is the dogs are off leash and run on open land without border fences.
“At camp, we work on sharpening recall skills. We can teach recall to dogs with the right personalities. Camp is not well-suited for dogs who run off often and don’t come back when called,” Martens said.
To qualify, a dog must be at least 1 year old; be able to peacefully ride in a car with other dogs; and be responsive to obedience commands.
“Dogs that are comfortable in the car and comfortable in close proximity to other dogs in the car are ideal for camp. Dogs who don’t like being confined around other dogs, dogs who get car sick and dogs who bark a lot in the car aren’t suitable for camp,” Martens said
Martens starts the dogs on 15- to 30-foot leashes, and keeps them leashed until it is clear they won’t run off. Each dog gets a four-day trial session to make sure dog camp is a good fit. After the dogs pass their first tests, they are given bells for ease of tracking. The bells are removed when Martens is confident the dogs can run free without a problem. Martens occasionally will require a GPS tracking collar.
“Dogs who enjoy spending time with other dogs are ideal candidates for camp. We strive to create packs for different personalities; however, if your dog really would rather only be around people, they aren’t suitable for camp,” Martens said.
Dog camp runs Monday through Thursday, with morning and afternoon sessions. Usually, the dogs run with the same pack of dogs each week.
“My business is designed to be different from a traditional doggy day care in that the groups of dog are together on a regularly occurring basis. The reason for this is so that dogs can have some form of consistency. We have private land to hike on, making this the safest option for off-leash hiking for your dog,” Martens said.
Martens is a licensed real estate lister but plans to end that career and run the dog day camp full-time. Martens moved to Vermont from Colorado during the pandemic in 2021 with his partner, Joe Knowlan, to be closer to Knowlan’s family. In Colorado, Martens was the general manager for 12Degree Brewery.
Martens has been working with dogs for more than 17 years, and has completed the My Dog Camp Course — a training that helps humans create an off-leash environment that focuses on meeting dogs’ mental, emotional and physical needs.
“All dogs deserve the ability to spend time outdoors in the woods in a stable and healthy way,” Martens said.