Martens
Buy Now

Ky Martens, of Barre Town, outside his home with a pair of dogs. Martens runs Sugar Maple Dog Hikes.

 Photo by Peter Cobb

Your dog needs exercise, but you don’t have the time? Ky Martens, of Barre Town, owner of Sugar Maple Dog Hikes, may have a solution.

Sugar Maple is a local dog-walking service for well-behaved dogs. Each dog is picked up at their house and transported to an off-leash, outdoor area to hike, swim, play, socialize and sniff with up to five other dogs.