BURLINGTON — A Danville man killed in a murder-for-hire plot was planning to blow the whistle on a multimillion-dollar oil investment fraud case involving a self-professed medical doctor who was apparently a con man, according to new court records.
The hired hitman abducted Gregory C. Davis, 49, of 884 Hawkins Road, from his home on Jan. 6, 2018, by posing as a U.S. Marshal, Vermont State Police said. He was taken 15 miles to Barnet where he was shot in the head and torso, and died while still handcuffed. The next day about 4:30 p.m. state troopers found Davis’ body off Peacham Road in a snowbank with .22 caliber cartridge casings nearby.
It now turns out Melissa Davis, his wife of 14 years, was pregnant and expecting their seventh child when he was abducted and killed, the new court records show.
Davis and his wife had moved to Vermont about three years earlier, and he found employment in Barre at Safety-Kleen, a national environmental consulting firm, records show.
Besides murder for hire and kidnapping, authorities now claim the ongoing investigation is focusing on other crimes, including wire fraud and murder to obstruct justice.
The latest disclosures came as federal prosecutors in Nevada asked the court to detain one of the masterminds, Berk Eratay, 35, of Las Vegas, as both a danger to the community and a risk to flee. Magistrate Judge Cam Ferenbach agreed during the 18-minute hearing on Tuesday.
“As a defendant with strong foreign ties, significant assets at his disposal, and who facilitated a murder for his own financial benefit, Eratay poses a significant risk of nonappearance and is a danger to the community,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jacob Operskalski in Nevada wrote in court papers.
He asked Eratay be held until he can be transported to Vermont by the U.S. Marshals Service.
Eratay and Serhat Gumrukcu, 39, of Los Angeles, are charged with conspiring to use cellphones in interstate commerce to help in the murder for hire.
Gumrukcu is scheduled to have his removal hearing in a federal courtroom in California on Thursday.
Jerry Banks, 34, of Fort Garland, Colorado, who officials say was hired to come to Vermont to keep Davis silent, also is due in federal court Thursday, but in Burlington for his arraignment.
The fourth defendant, Aron Ethridge, 41, of Henderson, Nevada, has pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Burlington to a charge of conspiracy to kidnap Davis.
All four are detained.
Operskalski said Serhat Gumrukcu was identified early on as a likely suspect in the Vermont homicide because he and his older brother, Murat Gumrukcu were the only people known to have a dispute with Davis that would potentially be a motive for his “execution.”
In 2017, Davis was threatening the Gumrukcus about going to the FBI with evidence the two brothers “were defrauding him in a multi-million-dollar oil deal,” court records maintain. They note the Gumrukcus had entered into the oil deal with Davis in early 2015.
Serhat Gumrukcu is listed as a co-founder and inventor at Enochian BioSciences Inc. He claimed on the company website he holds a medical degree and doctorate from Russian universities, but authorities said this week they question the claims.
While investigating the Vermont homicide, FBI Agent Jennie Emmons reached out to her bureau counterparts in Los Angeles to learn Serhat Gumrukcu was under investigation for two schemes — one for a real estate investment and the other for check fraud, court records show.
The FBI said Gumrukcu “was involved in additional fraud schemes, to include claiming to be an American doctor who had a special cure for cancer and AIDS and another involving the oil industry. Serhat is a Turkish national currently living in the U.S. Serhat is known to be married to a William Anderson Wittekind,” FBI Special Agent Patrick R. Hanna said in his court affidavit.
New court papers indicate Ethridge initially denied any involvement in the killing when confronted on April 7 near his home in Henderson, Nevada, and made several false statements.
Ethridge over the next few days “reached out to law enforcement to come clean about his role. Ethridge admitted he hired Banks to kill Davis and that he was in turn hired by Eratay (his former neighbor and friend for years) and Gumrukcu to find someone to murder Davis,” court records note.
Nikolas “Kolo” Kerest, of Shelburne, the U.S. attorney for Vermont, has refused interviews in the case and the office would not say how Ethridge suddenly appeared in Burlington for his arraignment on April 20.
Court records show Ethridge and Eratay were friends and neighbors in Nevada and Eratay approached Ethridge more than a year before Davis was killed to see about arranging a murder. Ethridge eventually agreed to assist Eratay, the records show.
Banks was later approached and Ethridge received more than $110,000 in cash from Eratay as payment for the hit with a portion going to pay Banks, according to Hanna, one of the lead investigators in Vermont.
The initial plan was for Banks to “snipe” Davis, but after a reconnaissance trip to Vermont, Banks determined the plan needed to be revised and wanted more money due to the increased difficulty of the job, according to Hanna, a 17-year FBI agent.
The plan to pose as a federal marshal was developed.
Davis believed the Gumrukcu brothers had lied to him about various matters, said Operskalski, the prosecutor.
Davis had begun working in 2011 on an oil investment deal with a person known as Gregory Gac, who was able to bring in investors, court records show. He cited two specific investors, Serhat and Murat Gumrukcu, Hanna said.
Gac, who lives in Excelsior, Minnesota, owns Quadrant Financial, the FBI said. Gac had conducted business for more than three years with the brothers, who operate Lauran Trading, the FBI said.
During a series of text messages to Gac, Davis said he wanted to terminate business with the Gumrukcu brothers because of the ongoing problems.
Davis noted on Dec. 28, 2017, it “conversely will end in a series of indictments, clearly bearing civil and criminal repercussions. They are in control of how it ends, but it is the end.”
The next day Davis wrote Gac demanding a settlement of about $980,000 to exit the business deal with Gac, Serhat and Murat Gumrukcu based on their contract, records show.
Serhat Gumrukcu had an extra motive to keep Davis silent about the fraud because of an upcoming business deal, records show. Just before the killing, Gumrukcu was putting together a deal that allowed him to take significant ownership stake in a biotech company, Enochian Bioscience, court records show.
The deal apparently went through and “at present Serhat Gumrukcu appears to own over $100 million worth of Enochian stock. In May, about a week before his arrest, Serhat Gumrukcu generated $2 million in cash from an Enochian stock sale,” Operskalski said.
The FBI and Vermont State Police worked to find a chain between all of the men and eventually found a connection.
“Banks was friends with Aron Ethridge, who was friends with Eratay, who worked for Gumrukcu,” Operskalski said. Multiple pieces of evidence supported the link.
“Banks met with Ethridge on various occasions in late 2017 as the murder scheme was being finalized. Ethridge was the first person Banks telephones after the murder. Ethridge did not appear to have direct contact with Gumrukcu, but he did have contact with Eratay,” the prosecutor noted.
“Indeed, the first call Ethridge made after receiving the post-murder call from Banks was to Eratay’s phone. Ethridge also had no connection with Davis. Eratay was the obvious link between Ethridge and Gumrukcu,” Operskalski wrote.
Eratay’s lawyer said in court papers, “It should also be noted that the indictment at issue is extremely vague.” Defense lawyer David Z. Chesnoff and Richard A. Schonfeld went on to say “There is no specific allegation that Mr. Eratay was the actual perpetrator of the alleged murder.”
But the magistrate judge believed there was enough to detain Eratay.
Eratay and Serhat Gumrukcu both face mandatory life sentences or the death penalty. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has not decided whether to seek the death penalty.
Eratay and Serhat Gumrukcu are longtime family friends and both have background as magicians, court records show.
