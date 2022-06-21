When Mara Brooks was 12 her parents were unable to continue caring for her. Her mother had a new husband and had moved to a different town and her father had issues that made it impossible for him to raise her. Fortunately, Brooks' best friend’s parents, a family she knew well, took her in. What Brooks didn’t know at the time was her new family was a kinship family.
Brooks, the communications director for Vermont Kin as Parents and the Community of Vermont Elders, used her personal experience to help guide her in writing and directing the new documentary, “The Kinship Experience.”
The documentary, produced by Brooks and Brad Salon, examines the struggles of older Vermonters raising the children of relatives or friends. The film’s sponsors, Vermont Kin as Parents and the Community of Vermont Elders (COVE), will hold a screening at 6 p.m. June 29 at Essex Cinema in Essex Junction. Following the screening there will be an opportunity for discussion.
The documentary features four Vermont families living the kinship experience. Kinship care, an alternative to traditional foster care, occurs when a grandparent, other relatives or friend steps in to care for a child when the birth parents are unable to do so.
“A kinship family gives a child an opportunity to be placed with a family the child knows well and loves,” Brooks said.
According to Brooks, multiple studies have shown that children raised by a relative or other trusted adult have better long-term outcomes than those placed with strangers in foster care.
“They know their caregivers and maintain a connection to the extended family,” Brooks said. “For most children whose parents can’t care for them, kinship care is the best option.”
“The aim of this documentary is to be a catalyst to change the narrative of kinship families in the United States,” said Vermont Kin as Parents President Jim Holway. “We start here in Vermont.”
Vermont Kin as Parents roots go back to 2004 when the Vermont Legislature set aside $5,000 to fund a conference for relatives who were raising the children of other family members. The first “Parenting Revisited” kinship conference was held in April 2005. VKAP was formed by parents who had attended the 2005 conference.
According to Holway, Vermont Kin as Parents helps parents wade through “the dramatic and unplanned changes in their lives when they take on the responsibility for the children,” including: lack of knowledge about how the system works; legal issues and legal expenses; financial challenges; possible delayed retirement or return to work after retirement; finding quality child care and paying for it; becoming the parental figure rather than the doting relative; understanding the child who is likely traumatized by the experience; working with schools, homework and technology, all of which have changed since they were in school; strained or conflicting relationships with the child’s parents; changed relationships with other family members; loss of freedom and more.
VKAP is staffed by relatives raising children. “We understand the issues that kinship caregivers face and can offer help and support,” Holway said.
COVE Executive Director Ruby Baker said the issue of kinship care has special relevance to the community her organization serves.
“Statistically, it’s often grandparents who fill the role of kinship parent,” Baker said. “And despite the joy it gives them to care for a child they already know and love, embarking on a second round of parenting later in life can be challenging.”
Health issues, stamina and lack of same-age peers are a few of the issues that can impact older kinship caregivers, Baker said.
According to Vermont Kin as Parents, 6,836 Vermont children live in kinship care.
Of these, 5,593 (4.4% of the children in the state) live with grandparents and 1,243 (1%) live with other relatives.
“Six times more children live in kinship care than foster care,” Brooks said.
Jeanne Collins Deweese, whose family is featured in the film, described “The Kinship Experience” as “a useful tool to break the stereotypes and biases of kinship care.”
A retired school administrator, Deweese became legal guardian 18 years ago for two young students born to Vietnamese refugees. Ultimately, she ended up raising five children from the same family.
“Many children need to be raised by kin or friends who are not their parents,” Deweese said. “The relationship is usually positive, and kids thrive with the love of a stable adult who cares for them.”
Holway said kinship caregivers are “examples of extraordinary people parenting children who have likely seen some very difficult times.”
“With this documentary, we hope to lift kinship care out of the shadows, and recognize that kinship families are the most common example of ‘it takes a village to raise a child,’” Holway said.
Anyone interested in attending the screening is encouraged to email Brooks at mara@vermontkinasparents.org for availability. Seats are limited, but kinship families are especially encouraged to attend and will be given special consideration.
