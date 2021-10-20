BARRE — A psychiatrist has determined a Worcester man is not competent to stand trial in a case where the man is accused of killing local mechanic Michael Stone in a Nov. 2018 crash.
Jonathan Townsend, 46, faces a felony count of gross negligent vehicle operation with death resulting. If convicted, Townsend could face a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. He pleaded not guilty to the charge in May 2019 in Washington County criminal court in Barre. He has been released on conditions.
According to court records, Townsend was driving a 2013 Ford F-350 on East Barre Road which was pulling a homemade, unregistered trailer that had a small tractor on it. Stone was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Suburban.
Police said Townsend reported he picked up the tractor at a family member’s home and hooked the trailer to the truck himself. He told police he was driving when he heard a loud crash behind him. Townsend reported he realized the trailer had detached, according to court records. Police said the tractor was found upside down in the road near Stone’s vehicle, which was sideways.
Police said the trailer was connected to the truck via two chains and a strap, all of which broke while Townsend was driving.
The trailer detached and hit Stone’s vehicle head-on, according to court records. Police said the force from the crash caused the tractor to fly off the trailer and land in the roadway. Stone was pronounced dead at the scene.
Stone was the owner of Stone’s Service Station on Washington Street in Barre, a business he bought in October 1985. Stone was known throughout the community for being a strong family man and deeply devoted to his customers, neighbors and friends over many years.
Dr. Jonathan Weker conducted a competency evaluation on Townsend. The doctor testified at a hearing Wednesday that Townsend’s competency is impacted by three factors: He has a low IQ, he has suffered multiple significant head injuries resulting in a traumatic brain injury and he suffers from depression. Weker said these issues would impact Townsend’s ability to properly communicate with his attorney, Robert Sheftman.
Weker said Townsend’s family reported Townsend had suffered four significant head injuries starting when he was about 10 years old and into his early 20s. He said some of the injuries caused Townsend to lose consciousness and three of them sent him to the hospital.
Tests have shown Townsend has an IQ score of 72. Weker said that puts Townsend on the borderline of having an intellectual disability.
He said Townsend has suffered from depression for most of his life.
Weker said it is possible Townsend could be found competent in the future if he partakes in treatment.
Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault disputed the current finding of incompetency. Thibault said the doctor failed to take into account accommodations that could be made to help Townsend better understand what was going on during the trial. The prosecutor said multiple breaks could be held over the course of the trial so that Townsend can talk with his attorney. He said there could be a limited number of witnesses who would testify to reduce the amount of information Townsend would have to process.
Thibault said Townsend recently went through a divorce proceeding and his competency wasn’t at issue there. He also noted Townsend was involved in a breaking and entering case in the 1990s, after he had suffered the head injuries, and was not found incompetent in that criminal proceeding.
Judge Kevin Griffin said he would take the matter under advisement and issue a written decision at a later date.
Thibault said if the judge finds Townsend not competent to stand trial, the prosecutor would not dismiss the charge. Criminal charges are sometimes dismissed when a defendant is found incompetent. Instead, he said he would move for an order of non-hospitalization which would place Townsend in the custody of the state Department of Mental Health for 90 days where he would undergo treatment. Thibault said after the 90 days are up, he would seek another evaluation of Townsend to see if the treatment had helped Townsend to the point that he would be competent for a trial.
eric.blaisdell
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.