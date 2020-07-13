WATERBURY — The Vermont Department of Corrections has changed its health care provider for inmates after an inmate died in December due to an undiagnosed tumor in his throat.
The department held a media event Monday over Microsoft Teams to announce it has entered into a three-year contract with VitalCore Health Strategies out of Kansas. The department will pay the provider about $20 million per year.
The state had been using Centurion for the past five years for inmate health care, but Interim Corrections Commissioner James Baker said the department decided to put the contract out to bid. The department received three bids, with VitalCore being the lowest. Centurion, based out of Virgina, also submitted a bid. VitalCore took over health care services July 1.
The change comes after Kenneth Johnson, 60, died in December at the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport. Baker said Johnson, who was black, died because he had a tumor in his throat that closed his airway. He said Johnson repeatedly reported to staff he couldn’t breathe.
“No one should die in our custody the way that Mr. Johnson passed away,” he said.
Baker didn’t go into any detail about who was at fault in Johnson’s death because the matter is still under investigation by multiple state agencies and a law firm.
Baker said the department wanted to go with VitalCore because it can help the department put in place the quality of health care the department wants. He said the company’s CEO, Viola Riggin, has 32 years of experience with health care in corrections. The commissioner said Riggin’s vision is to provide health care to those in corrections at the same level they would receive in the community. He said the company also focuses on behavioral health care.
“We share those values with her and she brings a team of experts to this challenge of providing health care in the Vermont Department of Corrections. They are unparalleled in the industry,” he said.
Riggin said she was thrilled to get the contract in Vermont because of the state’s ethics. She said people in Vermont believe everyone deserves good, quality care and patient rights are important.
“We at VitalCore started this company to make sure that people knew there was another way. We’re making sure that in the industry that we try to break down the walls. We provide care internally just as you would get it externally,” she said.
Riggin said she doesn’t have a “magic wand,” but the company achieves its goal by hard work and scouring the country for leaders in correctional health care. She said the company also has an auditing process to make sure it has access to public services that can be used inside corrections facilities.
Baker also announced a change at the department. He said the Office of Professional Development is being replaced by the Office of Professional Standards.
The commissioner said this new office is part of a change in focus for the department. The office will focus on recruiting, hiring, training, outreach to constituents and equity, fairness and impartiality in the department’s systems.
Heather Simons is the director of this new office. Simons said she doesn’t just want to recruit people to the department, but to give them a better understanding of what it actually means to live and work in an inclusive department. She said more time and resources will be dedicated to the importance of training and competency with a focus on staff members being resilient.
“One of the things that I think I’m most excited about, in terms of this opportunity, is that we can combine efforts on conversations that many of us have been having for decades,” she said.
That includes getting a better understanding of where the community is coming from, outreach to constituencies, engaging with family members about care inmates receive as well as engaging with family members of the department’s workforce in an effort to increase public trust.
