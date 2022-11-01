WATERBURY — If you're looking at career choices and like radio, Vermont stations just might be your jam.
While Vermont radio stations may never have produced disc jockeys with the popularity and star power of Murray the K, Alan Freed or Wolfman Jack, there have been some local DJ stars like Jack Donovan, Zeb Norris and Greg Hooker — all of whom work at WDEV in Waterbury.
Finding new personalities to work the microphone on live local radio as established DJs retire is getting harder. The traditional way to fill the ranks by relying on college radio as a training ground is drying up, local station managers say. Even if you never went to college or worked at a school radio station, the need for DJs is getting dire, and some station managers are more than willing to try a different tune.
“A lot of colleges are getting rid of their radio stations,” said Steve Cormier, general manager of Radio Vermont, which has four stations including WDEV AM and FM and WCVT and WLVD. That decline in college radio can be attributed to the growing cost of operation and less interest among students in radio. “When I went to Lyndon State in the ’80s there were over 40 students who wanted to be on the radio,” Cormier said. “I don’t know how many colleges have radio communicating courses today.”
Cormier is nostalgic for those days in radio. “Back then radio was magical, now we have people from other markets recording shows.”
At The Point, which runs WNCS, General Manager Ed Flanagan agrees: “This has been going on for a long time and is finally coming to a head.”
Flanagan said college radio has been a training ground. He points to WNUB Norwich University and WRUV, the University of Vermont station in Burlington, as solid training grounds for DJs.
“There are not as many college radio stations as there once was,” he said.
With fewer college stations, there are “not as many students on the air as before. Community radio is taking over,” said Flanagan.
But even with a smaller pool of people, the ability to train has also proved to be a challenge. “Radio used to have live jocks on the overnight,” said Flanagan. “Many cut their teeth in that time slot, they learned the ropes back then.”
Flanagan said the industry is losing talent in management as well as on the air from the decline in college radio.
“Jeb Spaulding was the general manager at WRUV in Burlington UVM’s college station. When he graduated, he started WNCS. The college radio station was the feeding ground,” he said.
One of the best known radio voices in Vermont belongs to Jack Donovan, who has half a century of on-air time at WDEV. From his perspective as a semi-retired radio personality, Donovan said he sees the problems facing radio stations who want to keep programming local.
“It’s hard finding people today,” he acknowledged. “Newcomers want to start at the top, they don’t want to do extra hours.”
Not all aspects of being a DJ are pleasant: “You have to work weekends and nights; you don’t start at the top,” he said. But it provides consistency. Familiar voices on the radio retain listeners and result keep sales up.
DJs can make a reasonable living, according to Salary.com: “The average Radio DJ salary in Burlington, VT is $39,670 as of September 26, 2022, but the salary range typically falls between $32,691 and $48,436.”
Cormier agreed with those figures. “The range is plausible.”
Donovan said the real money to be made in radio is in sales. “You make a decent living not extraordinary living as a DJ … most people in radio here probably have a part-time job somewhere, there is not a lot of money in radio.”
Prospects for growth in radio DJ work does not look good, some argue. The age of the average disc jockey is 40.
Cormier said he knows he has a potential staffing problem down the road. “Our group here is older than that,” he said adding , “I would be hard-pressed if they retired.”
According to BestAccreditedColleges.org, “The projected growth for DJ employment is slower than average. Employment is projected at 1% from 2019 to 2029, which is for all announcers. For radio DJs in particular, employment is expected to decline 5% from 2019 to 2029. In 2019, there were 40,800 broadcast announcers and radio DJs employed. In 2029, this number is projected to be 38,700 creating a decline of 2,100.”
This data backs up Donovan’s assertion that “our older staff is due to not finding people who want to be in the business.”
The availability of new talent is limited, Cormier agreed. “I’ve advertised open positions and where you used to get over 20 applying, now you get one or two.”
Cormier said he is preparing for the time when his popular on-air DJs run out of steam. “I’m keeping my fingers crossed. There is no easy answer to finding talent.” Cormier said Radio Vermont has tried job fairs but said that approach to find on-air talent doesn’t work well.
Like a good major league baseball team with a strong bench, Cormier said he's OK for now. “Right now, I’m lucky: I have a full staff and part-timers ready to step in.”
Flanagan said he is not panicking yet, either.
“Radio is still viable,” he said. “It becomes most important in a catastrophe. It’s a companion for a lot of people.”
