BARRE — There were people on both sides of a virtual debate Tuesday night over whether to fly a Black Lives Matter flag in City Hall Park.
Before it was over Mayor Lucas Herring cast two tie-breaking votes, virtually ejected four meeting participants, and resident Samantha Apfel summed up the back-and-forth in a single sentence.
“Clearly we’re not all on the same page here,” Apfel said.
The council was divided. So were the 16 residents who spoke before councilors narrowly approved a resolution calling for the month-long display of 23 different flags over the next two years. The parade of flags would start next month with one that says “Black Lives Matter” and theoretically end with the flag of the U.S. Navy fluttering behind “Youth Triumphant” in October 2022.
Michael Boutin, a conflict-averse council member who was near tears at one point in Tuesday night, characterized the resolution proposed by Councilor John Steinman as “a pretty good compromise.” However, that isn’t how it was viewed by three members who first advocated for the display of the Black Lives Matter flag over the summer and didn’t wait long to renew that request after a divided council approved a special flags policy at its meeting last week.
On Tuesday night, council members Teddy Waszazak, Jake Hemmerick and Ericka Reil all voted against a resolution they complained was procedurally flawed, less than transparent and effectively monopolized use of the city’s flagpole for the next two years.
In a decision that likely elevated symbolism over substance, a slim majority of the council disagreed.
Councilors approved Steinman’s resolution, 4-3, with Herring casting his second tie-breaking vote of the evening. The first came more than an hour earlier, when the mayor determined the resolution would be added to the agenda and joined Steinman, Boutin and Councilor Rich Morey in blocking an attempt to overrule him.
Among the many objections to the resolution were that it hadn’t been properly warned, was belatedly shared with council members, and not disclosed to the public.
Steinman did make a timely request for the council to consider a “Back the Blue” flag, which was included on the warned agenda, and Waszazak, Hemmerick and Reil all argued the council should only consider the two requests before it.
However, Steinman maintained those defects were cured because both pending requests were incorporated in his broader resolution — one that contemplates displaying flags celebrating various ethnicities, branches of the armed forces and historic milestones among other things over the next two years.
Steinman defended the length of a list that he argued reflected Barre’s “diverse heritage” — noting it includes a December-long display of the Black Lives Matter flag requested by Waszazak and a January display of the “Thin Blue Line” flag he asked for to show of support for law enforcement.
As was the case last week, most of Tuesday night’s discussion focused on the Black Lives Matter flag with residents offering diametrically different views about a banner some argued is a symbol of “inclusion” and others maintained was a “divisive” nod to an organization with “Marxist” roots that one described as both a “hate group” and a “domestic terrorist organization.”
Hyperbole and rhetoric aside, there was an honest difference of opinion among residents who spoke for and against displaying a flag Marichel Vaught said she, and other people of color, view as “a welcome sign” in communities that already have done what the council is now poised to.
“It is the right thing to do,” she said.
Vaught got no argument from several others who spoke, including Bernadette Rose.
“Why wouldn’t we want to make our community inclusive and welcoming?” Rose asked. “Why wouldn’t we want people to think we care about them?”
That perspective was echoed by others, but countered by those who said the sentiment is one they could support, but for its ties to an organization they find objectionable.
“Yes, Black lives matter,” Rosemary Averill said. “They do, they should and they will.”
However, Averill said she was troubled by the destruction that has occurred in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests.
“They have torn up our cities across the country, destroying Black communities,” she said.
Several others agreed, expressing their willingness to make a statement that couldn’t be interpreted as an endorsement of the Black Lives Matter organization.
After listening to a mostly civil discussion that saw resident Jeffrey Paladino attempt to enforce a two-minute time limit by interrupting resident Ellen Kaye’s prepared statement in support of the flag request, Apfel noted the difference of opinion that informed her own.
“That (division) should be reason enough to vote ‘no’ because I can guarantee you if that flag goes up it’s just going to add a lot more disagreement, a lot more controversy, a lot more chaos to our community that’s really not necessary in all the other chaos that’s happening in 2020,” Apfel said. “This conversation alone proves that to me.”
The public comment was supposed to end there, though some who persisted in posting comments using the chat function despite Herring’s request they stop.
At one point, Herring briefly turned the meeting over to Boutin and ejected four of the nearly 55 people who attended the Zoom meeting.
Residents who spoke were evenly divided — eight for and eight against — when it came to the prospect of flying the Black Lives Matter flag for 30 days, as allowed by the just-adopted policy. That division was reflected among councilors, some of whom have expressed reservations about the Black Lives Matter flag.
Boutin was one of them.
“I’ve struggled with this,” he said, suggesting he could bring himself to vote for a resolution that calls for displaying a roster of flags that includes the one that says Black Lives Matter, notwithstanding his problems separating the phrase from the organization.
Waszazak couldn’t. “I don’t think we should be booking out two years worth of flags, most of which haven’t been discussed at all,” he said, singling out the “Thin Blue Line” flag as a source of some concern.
Councilors approved the resolution anyway, even as Herring, who cast the decisive vote, noted the item would be back on next week’s agenda for ratification.
While the resolution creates a schedule for flag displays throughout the next two years, it doesn’t indicate who will pay for them or acknowledge that future councils can’t be bound by the decision made Tuesday night. The current council can determine what flags are displayed between now and Town Meeting Day in March, but what happens after that will be up the to a council that could include as many as three new members.
Steinman, Waszazak and Morey are all up for re-election in Wards 1, 2 and 3 respectively next year.
