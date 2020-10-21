BARRE — Mayor Lucas Herring went from tie-maker to tie-breaker and, following a failed first try, city councilors narrowly ratified a labor agreement with unionized members of the local police department.
Tuesday night’s, 4-3, vote came one week after a short-handed council deadlocked, 3-3, on the one-year contract that is nearly four months overdue. No minds were changed during an hour-long executive session that preceded the latest virtual meeting and the presence of Councilor John Steinman, who was absent last week, literally was the difference.
Steinman joined Councilors Michael Boutin, Rich Morey and, ultimately, Herring in voting in favor of settlement that was recently reached with the assistance of a mediator and subsequently ratified by a soon-to-be-28-member bargaining unit that includes police officers and emergency dispatchers.
Herring’s was the decisive vote because all three council members who voted against ratifying the contract last week did so again Tuesday night.
This time Councilor Teddy Waszazak, who joined Jake Hemmerick and Ericka Reil in voting against the new labor agreement, offered an explanation for his dissent.
Waszazak noted that conversations about the contract have been private and his misgivings about the fact that the police department accounts for “nearly 20%” of the $13 million municipal budget helped drive his dissent.
“I feel that (the cost of the department) is out of line with priorities of the city,” he said.
When you add in the cost of emergency dispatching and meter enforcement — all positions covered under the now-ratified contract — the cost of operating the police department this year jumps from almost $2.6 million to nearly $3.4 million.
Those figures include the planned mid-year addition of two new police officers that will be partially funded for three years through a $250,000 federal grant that was the subject of an identical, 4-3, vote in July.
Hemmerick, Reil and Waszazak all voted against accepting the grant that will help finance the expansion of the police department amid skepticism the new positions would meaningfully reduce overtime expenses and concern over what they viewed as the already out-sized cost of providing local law enforcement.
Waszazak said those concerns remained and the overtime argument was seemingly undercut by a fresh first-quarter financial report that suggest those costs are under control notwithstanding the fact the two new positions won’t be filled until next year.
At a time when concerns about systemic racism have prompted a national conversation about policing, Waszazak said he couldn’t support a labor agreement that will maintain the status quo, while stressing that wasn’t a reflection on those who work for the local police department.
“I cannot in my own good conscience vote for a system that I don’t think is working,” he said.
Waszazak didn’t, but a slim majority of the council did — sealing a deal that will run through June 30, 2021.
The one-year agreement replaces the contract that expired July 1 and covers the department’s 18-going-on-20 police officers, seven emergency dispatchers and its one-meter enforcement position.
Shortly after the council’s meeting-ending vote, City Manager Steve Mackenzie released the details of the latest contract, which, among other things, calls for retroactive pay raises and a looming shift in health insurance providers.
Nearly a year after belatedly ratifying a two-year contract that overhauled the department’s salary schedule councilors signed off on a mediated settlement that will pad each of the schedules 25 steps by 2%, while adding an additional 1% for moving from one step to the next.
The 2% increase will be paid retroactive to July 1, while the 1% bump is triggered by the anniversary of the date each employee was hired. That varies from one employee to the next and while the contract contemplates what amounts to a 3% increase in hourly wages for all covered employees, the cost to the city for the fiscal year that ends June 30, 2021, is expected to be closer to 2.5%.
The city’s planned shift in health insurance providers — from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont to MVP Health Care is reflected in the new agreement and is expected to save both the city and members of the bargaining unit money.
The contract doesn’t contemplate employees will pick up a larger share of their health insurance premiums when the change from Blue Cross to MVP is made on Jan. 1, 2021. The benefits are almost identical, but MVP’s more favorable premiums are projected to save the city roughly $23,000 for the police union alone, while members of the bargaining unit are expected to collectively save roughly $17,000. The level of savings will vary depending on the plan and level of coverage selected.
Most, if not all, employees are expected to enroll in the Gold HDHP plan and will continue to pay 5% of their monthly premiums. Those who opt for the pricier Platinum plan will pay 15% of their premiums.
Under the terms of the new contract, the city will continue to make annual contributions to employee Health Savings Accounts. Those enrolled in single, two-person and parent-child plans will $1,800 a year deposited in their HSAs, while those enrolled in family plans will receive annual contributions of $2,250. Those capped amounts are unchanged.
Both other notable changes to the contract involve sick leave.
Starting Jan. 1, 2021 the contract allows employees to earn either one paid day off or one day’s pay for each consecutive 90 calendar days worked without using sick leave. It’s a subtle change from the current practice, but one that aligns with contracts negotiated with the three other municipal labor unions.
Another feature of the contract that kicks in on Jan. 1, 2021, will allow retiring employees to redeem every four days unused accrued sick leave for one day of pay. The benefit is identical to one negotiated with unionized firefighters and clerical and custodial staff, but different from the one contained in the last police contract. Under the old agreement, employees in that bargaining could redeem up to five days of unused sick leave annually for cash payment.
