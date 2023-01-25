BARRE — City councilors aren’t ready to write a $250,000 no-strings-attached check to Downstreet Housing and Community Development to help finance the transformation of one of Barre’s old neighborhood schools into nine units of affordable housing.
Though the only vote taken by the shorthanded council was to table Downstreet’s request Tuesday night, unless something changes, Mayor Jake Hemmerick, who missed the meeting, will have a tie to break when he returns.
Three council members — Emel Cambel, Teddy Waszazak and Samn Stockwell — all supported a project they argued would create much-needed housing in Barre, while renovating and restoring a blighted building and bolstering the city’s Grand List.
The other three — Thomas Lauzon, Michael Boutin and Michael Deering — expressed concern the project’s upside was being exaggerated, and that gifting Downstreet 10% of the $2.5 million the city received under the American Rescue Plan Act might not be the best use of those one-time funds.
Waszazak presumably saw the deadlock when he asked at the outset that the scheduled vote on Downstreet’s request be deferred until the full council was present.
Lauzon didn’t agree to strip the item from the agenda, but offered to make a motion to table it when the time came.
It took nearly 90 minutes for City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro to pitch his recommendation that the city supply the final piece Downstreet’s financing puzzle for the Granite City Apartments project planned for the former Ward 5 School.
Storellicastro told councilors creating nine new units of affordable housing in a building that has been vacant for the past decade and tax-exempt since it was built as a school in 1901 was responsive to an “extensive community engagement process” involving the city’s use of its ARPA funds, addressed a critical need, and represented a small part of a $3.5 million project.
“This is exactly the type of project that is deserving of ARPA funding,” he said. “Our contributions toward these apartments is approximately 7% of the total project cost.”
Storellicastro had Cambel, Waszazak and Stockwell at “affordable housing.”
All three expressed support for a project that was first floated two years ago and, if all goes as planned, will be under construction later this year and ready for occupancy early next year.
“We have an opportunity. We need to seize that opportunity,” Waszazak said. “It’s just worth it.”
For varying reasons, Lauzon, Boutin and Deering weren’t so sure.
Boutin has long advocated using all of the city’s ARPA funds to address its too-long list of infrastructure needs, and while Deering said he supported the housing project, he said he believed the $250,000 could be better spent fixing local roads and upgrading subsurface utilities.
Lauzon said he liked the idea of converting the former school into housing, but was underwhelmed by the repeated assertion it was the top-rated housing project among the 309 respondents to a recent survey.
“They (Downstreet) were first in a field of one,” he said.
Lauzon said his bigger issue involved what he perceived as a dearth of information about the need for the funding and what the city could expect in return.
Nicola Anderson, director of real estate development for Downstreet, said “rough estimates” suggest the redeveloped property would pay about $14,000 in property taxes.
Lauzon said that equates to adding about $400,000 to the city’s Grand List.
“We’re not leveraging $250,000 into $3 million, we’re leveraging $250,000 into $400,000 in Grand List growth,” he said. “If it was $3 million, I would be all over it.”
Lauzon rejected the notion the $3.5 million project would be abandoned if the city doesn’t contribute $250,000. He wondered whether a long-term loan for that amount would make more sense.
Lauzon said a loan would provide Downstreet with financing it needs, while the city would be repaid over time and the money could be placed in a revolving loan fund to assist other projects.
“We could leverage this (money) 25 times more than we are now,” he said.
Waszazak said delaying action on the request would give Lauzon time to consult with Downstreet and avoid a procedurally problematic tie.
Waszazak declared himself “all in” with respect to the request.
“It’s a really good idea, and it is just a great project for the City of Barre that will take a historic, vacant, non-tax generating building and turn it into modern housing giving a home for nine new families," he said, describing it as an “investment” that that would spur a multi-million project.
Lauzon said the math isn’t on Waszazak’s side, and suggested while the project has merit, it will never be a financial boon for the city.
“Pitch for what it is: that there are less fortunate members of our community that need homes, but don’t pitch it as an ‘investment’ because as an investment, it’s a dog,” he said.
Stockwell argued there is more than one way to define a “good investment” and she said she believes a project that will deliver new housing next year is a no-brainer.
“If we don’t want Barre to die, then we have to make some investment in housing,” she said. “We may not see a huge monetary return, but a return in stability, a return in decent housing, a return in a stable life for people. Those are good investments.”
Waszazak argued adding $400,000 to the Grand List was better than nothing, the “housing crisis” is real and, thanks in part to projected revenue from a local sales tax, new money for infrastructure improvements will be available.
“It’s not (supporting) this (housing project) or (investing in) infrastructure,” he said. “The council can and must walk and chew gum at the same time.”
Councilors agreed to disagree until Hemmerick was present.
The decision to table Downstreet’s funding request came on a night when councilors denied another organization belated bid for ballot access without closing the door to providing financial assistance in some other way.
A week after unilaterally agreeing to place funding requests from Washington County Mental Health Services and People’s Health and Wellness Clinic on the Town Meeting Day ballot, councilors were unwilling to do the same for the Rainbow Bridge Community Center.
The amount of the center’s request — $25,000 — was part of the problem, and unlike the other two organizations that missed a local deadline, it has never been presented or approved by voters in the past.
Councilors praised the center, which serves the local LGBTQ+ community, and Lauzon suggested he would entertain ideas to provide some funding — possibly from ARPA money — in a matching arrangement to help the all-volunteer organization establish itself. Councilors didn’t rule out that possibility, but suggested it would require additional discussion.
