BARRE — City councilors aren’t ready to write a $250,000 no-strings-attached check to Downstreet Housing and Community Development to help finance the transformation of one of Barre’s old neighborhood schools into nine units of affordable housing.

Though the only vote taken by the shorthanded council was to table Downstreet’s request Tuesday night, unless something changes, Mayor Jake Hemmerick, who missed the meeting, will have a tie to break when he returns.

david.delcore@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.