BARRE — It featured a testy exchange, was characterized as a “political stunt,” and required Mayor Jake Hemmerick to cast his first tie-breaking vote, but a slim majority of the City Council backed a resolution urging lawmakers to heed the results of a “free, fair and democratic election.”
While it has been more than a year since Barre voters overwhelmingly approved a flag-related charter change, 927-549, its fate remains in doubt.
That particular charter change — one that would restrict the city’s ability to fly anything other than the city, state, U.S. and MIA/POW flags — was stripped from the package of charter changes that cleared the House last year. It was recently restored by the Senate and almost made it out of the House Government Operations Committee last week.
The committee, whose members include Rep. Peter Anthony, D-Barre, unanimously agreed to embrace the Senate proposal while endorsing an amendment that would expedite a fresh set of charter changes approved by Barre voters last month. A day later, however, the committee reversed course in the face of what members were told was unspecified opposition to the flag-related charter change. The committee voted, 7-2, to again drop a voter-approved charter change that some said they never liked and believed could be accomplished by adopting a local ordinance.
Councilor Thomas Lauzon said he learned of the committee’s change of heart during the weekend and asked that the issue — including possible council action — be added to the agenda at the start of its Tuesday night meeting.
The council agreed and more than two-and-a-half hours and an executive session later, talk turned to the charter change that was excluded from a bill, which, at the time, was scheduled for a floor vote in the House on Wednesday.
The last-minute change and the looming vote, prompted Lauzon to suggest the council weigh in to defend a decision Granite City voters made during the city’s Town Meeting Day elections in 2021.
“For me, this is not about flags,” Lauzon stressed. “It’s about a free, fair and democratic election.”
Lauzon argued it was the council’s duty to do whatever it could to make sure the results of an uncontested, lopsided election were honored and indicated he was bothered by lawmakers who seemed to believe the council would be comfortable with whatever they decide.
“Some representatives and senators somehow have the impression that elected officials (in Barre) won’t mind if (the flag-related charter change) is not included,” he said. “I take exception to that. I mind. I mind a lot, because it’s not what our constituents decided.”
That’s when Lauzon asked Hemmerick’s permission to have City Clerk Carol Dawes read aloud a resolution he’d drafted for the council’s consideration.
Hemmerick said Lauzon could have mentioned the resolution when he sought to amend the agenda earlier in the evening — prompting a brief skirmish between the man who was elected mayor last month and the one who held that office for 12 years.
“You had this (resolution) prepared and you weren’t transparent and honest about what the agenda item was,” he said, prompting pushback from Lauzon.
“Don’t ever call me dishonest,” Lauzon replied. “Don’t do it. Don’t go there.”
“If you want to talk about ‘shadow governments,’ emails, lining up votes we can have that discussion someday, too, but tonight we’re discussing this,” Lauzon added.
After Lauzon and Dawes assured him the matter was “time-sensitive,” Hemmerick allowed her to read a resolution that recapped the procedural history of the charter change, repeatedly stressed the importance of upholding elections, while quoting President Joseph Biden and making reference to the Jan. 6 insurrection.
“‘In America, if you lose you accept the results, you follow the Constitution, you try again, you don’t call facts ‘fake’ and then try to bring down the American experiment just because you’re unhappy. That’s not statesmanship,’” Dawes read quoting Biden.
As soon as Dawes finished reading the resolution, Lauzon spoke.
“So moved,” he said.
The motion was quickly seconded by Councilor Michael Deering — kicking off a discussion that saw a motion to table die for lack of a second, and another that would have ended debate defeated.
Lauzon was again accused by Hemmerick of being “disingenuous” and by former council member Ericka Reil of showboating.
“I do believe this is a political stunt,” said Reil, who was a virtual participant at Tuesday night’s council meeting.
Hemmerick joined Councilors Emel Cambel and Samn Stockwell in expressing similar sentiments, while Lauzon insisted his sole motivation was to make sure Barre voters weren’t ignored.
“To suggest this is some sort of ‘stunt’ because I am defending a vote of my constituents? I don’t appreciate it,” Lauzon said.
At one point Hemmerick sought a motion to defer the discussion until next week, noting the item was not warned, and while it was added to the agenda at the start of the meeting, he worried council members were being asked to consider a resolution they hadn’t heard about until moments earlier.
Cambel made what eventually became a motion to table, but it wasn’t seconded after Lauzon noted House action could be imminent and waiting a week would prevent the council from going to bat for Barre voters.
Dawes said that is consistently what she has done during her 14-year run as city clerk — even when, as is the case with the flag-related charter change, she personally did not vote for it.
“My personal opinion is not the point,” she said, stressing she has been a consistent advocate for “what voter-approved charter changes in testimony before House and Senate committees over the years.
“If there isn’t a conviction by the council to continue to support that, I’m not sure what my job is,” she said.
Councilor Teddy Waszazak predicted the charter change would eventually pass. He openly urged lawmakers — at least one of whom was listening at the time — to pass it. However, he signaled early on he wouldn’t support Lauzon’s resolution.
“I’m not going to vote for this resolution on the principle that I believe the City Council has spent more than enough time discussing it, and I just think enough is enough,” he said. “Let the Legislature do their job.”
Resident Ellen Kaye said she wasn’t convinced the charter change was constitutional.
“Voters are not constitutional experts,” she said, echoing Reil’s process-related concerns.
Lauzon tackled the latter, noting he was “making history” by proposing the council take action on a time-sensitive matter while publicly warning the ratification of that vote at its next meeting.
Dawes addressed it, though, only after councilors overrode Stockwell’s motion to end debate so they could hear what she had to say.
Vetted by City Attorney Oliver Twombly and legislative counsel, Dawes said, the charter change approved by voters more than a year ago was legal and not particularly unusual.
“We have been assured that the language is constitutional,” she said. “It is not a question of freedom of speech when it’s tied to a government essentially controlling its own speech.”
Hemmerick then called for the vote. Lauzon and Deering were joined by Councilor Michael Boutin in voting in favor of the resolution. Cambel, Stockwell and Waszazak were all opposed.
“Lucky me,” Hemmerick said when forced to break the, 3-3, tie. “I vote ‘aye.’”
On the strength of that vote, the resolution was approved and produced dueling emails from Hemmerick and Lauzon to Rep. Sarah Copeland-Hanzas, D-Bradford.
Copeland-Hanzas is chair of the House Government Operations Committee who on Tuesday indicated she would request a delay of Wednesday’s scheduled House vote so the committee could take additional testimony.
