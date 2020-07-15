BARRE — City councilors have narrowly agreed to accept a federal grant that will help pay for two additional police officers, but deferred action on a resolution expressing support for local law enforcement amid concerns it was both ill-timed and poorly worded.
It was another Tuesday night and another tie-breaking vote for Mayor Lucas Herring and another protracted discussion of a resolution that can be traced to events that have unfolded in the aftermath of the police killing of an unarmed Black man in Minneapolis on May 25.
Two weeks ago councilors debated, edited and eventually approved a resolution condemning “systemic racism and police brutality.” On Tuesday, they debated, edited and balked at a resolution supporting the local police department.
Though all who participated in the remote discussion — councilors and residents alike — expressed some level of appreciation for the police department, some said they were troubled by the timing of the resolution, believed it went too far and could have a chilling effect on a yet-to-be-seated “civilian oversight and advisory board.”
The precise role of the new police board hasn’t yet been defined and its membership won’t be decided until next month, but the council heard from most of the first wave of prospective applicants on Tuesday, before discussing a resolution suggesting it “unequivocally supports” the local police department.
Several residents and some councilors said the use of the word “unequivocally” was problematic and urged it be removed. Also, they challenged the unverified assertion that “data supports no evidence of systemic racism or use of excessive force” by the local department and questioned the wisdom of including language that suggests the council “in the strongest words possible denounces the idea of defunding its police department.”
True or not, some suggested the resolution, they were told was drafted by Councilor John Steinman at Herring’s request more than a month ago, felt like a response to the one the council approved at its last meeting. That alone, they said, was cause for pause.
The Rev. Carl Hilton VanOsdall said he was generally supportive of police and appreciates the work they do on a daily basis. However, the local pastor said he was “conflicted” by a resolution he believed could use some work and seemed “reactive” in the wake of the council’s recent statement with respect to police brutality and systemic racism.
“I don’t want to minimize what was done,” he said, referring to the earlier resolution.
Herring insisted the timing was coincidental. He said he asked Steinman to draft the resolution more than a month ago but because of crowded agendas in recent weeks, its consideration was delayed.
At a time when police departments have come under fire across the county and elsewhere in Vermont, Herring said he wanted to send a clear signal to local law enforcement.
“I want to make sure our officers know that we do support them,” he said, later conceding the timing could have been better.
Police Chief Tim Bombardier agreed.
“I know the timing looks bad, but I like the idea of acknowledging the good things this department has done,” he said, ticking down a list that includes launching an effective “street crimes unit” to supporting a robust network of neighborhood watch programs.
Bombardier noted the department was perhaps the first in the state to employ a social worker and is in the process of hiring a mental health clinician as part of one of a number of cooperative ventures with the Montpelier Police Department.
Bombardier said the resolution was one way of calling public attention to those initiatives.
“I want them (residents) to recognize the good work that the men and women of this department do everyday,” he said.
The problem, some noted, was little of that detail was referenced in the proposed resolution that was written in a way several interpreted as unnecessarily divisive.
That was the view of Danielle Owczarski, who is among the residents who have applied to serve on a new equity and diversity committee.
“Words are very powerful … and they should be used with care,” she said. “Write it (the resolution) in a way that doesn’t pit neighbors against neighbors.”
Owczarski was among those who argued unequivocal support was unhealthy and the proposed resolution oversimplified the concept of “systemic racism” and missed the mark with respect to “defunding” police.
Read literally, Owczarski, said the resolution would preclude the council from taking a critical look at the budget for the police department and perhaps reallocating some of its resources if it believed that was prudent.
At a time when the Burlington City Council has approved a plan that will trim roughly 30 officers from its force through attrition and the Montpelier City Council has been lobbied to evaluate the abolition of its police department, Steinman said he included the defunding language to send a clear signal those ideas weren’t being considered in Barre.
“I wanted our police officers to feel safe,” he said, citing the reductions planned in Burlington.
Based on the feedback they received, councilors voted, 5-2, to delete the three objectionable sections from the draft and refer it to the Civilian Advisory and Oversight Board for its consideration next month. Steinman was joined in his dissent by Councilor Michael Boutin.
The vote was even closer earlier in the evening when councilors were asked to accept a three-year $250,000 grant that will help finance the expansion of the police department.
Herring was forced to break a 3-3 tie, joining Steinman, Boutin and Councilor Rich Morey in a slim minority. Councilors Jake Hemmerick, Ericka Reil and Teddy Waszazak all voted against the motion that will push the local police department to 22 officers, including Bombardier and Deputy Chief Larry Eastman.
Hemmerick said he was uncomfortable accepting the grant for a range of reasons. Skeptical the additional positions will meaningfully reduce overtime, he said financial uncertainty associated with COVID-19 could force cuts to other “underfunded departments” at a time when the city will pay progressively more for two partially subsidized police positions for three years.
The $250,000 grant includes a $310,000 local match and requires the city to retain the two officers at its expense for the fiscal year that will start July 1, 2023.
City Manager Steve Mackenzie said that commitment would add up to $100,000 to what the city would already pay for the position in the third year of the grant.
“I don’t think this is a financially sustainable thing for us to do at this time,” Hemmerick said.
That argument lost, though it isn’t clear how swiftly the city will move to hire the two new officers as councilors wrestle with how to address projected revenue shortfalls tied to COVID-19 before setting the tax rate next month.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.