BARRE — The only thing the Barre Unified School Board publicly agreed on Wednesday night was to adjourn an emergency session that got off to a stormy start and ended following a lengthy closed-door meeting that focused on “performance issues related to the contract of the superintendent with the district.”
Superintendent Chris Hennessey wasn’t invited into the executive session and spent 2½ tense hours in the near-empty library at Spaulding High School while board members met privately with the district’s lawyer, Sean Toohey.
One of dozens of virtual participants at Wednesday night’s meeting, Toohey attended at least some — and possibly all — of a closed-door session that ended in anticlimactic fashion.
“The board is taking no action at this time,” Chair Sonya Spaulding announced as school directors were settling back into their seats in the high school library.
The board, which went into executive session on the strength of a pair of 4-3 votes, unanimously agreed to adjourn even as Spaulding invited Hennessey to meet privately with her and School Director Alice Farrell.
“Chris,” Spaulding said. “Alice (Farrell) and I would like to meet with you.”
That’s how Wednesday night’s meeting ended — with Spaulding, Farrell and Hennessey heading for the room across the hall, the rest of the board headed for the door, and the feed being cut to the 60 people still watching from home.
It began more than 3½ hours earlier with many of those virtual participants in the library and most — in-person and online — expressing support for Hennessey, concerns about some board members and questions about the need for an “emergency meeting.”
“An ‘emergency’ implies there is danger and since you’re planning to talk in executive session and this meeting has been called on very short notice after a period of some drama on this board I’d like to understand what are the conditions that the board has for deciding this was an ‘emergency?’” resident Jenny Hyslop asked.
The question could have been answered, but wasn’t really, and it isn’t clear why a meeting for which the agenda was posted on the district’s website comfortably more than 24 hours in advance wasn’t warned as a “special meeting.” The only distinction between the two is “emergency meetings” can’t meet the 24-hour warning requirement. That, and the word “emergency,” which sent shock waves through the district on the third day of school.
Wednesday’s meeting was called on the heels of last week’s board meeting during which Hennessey and other top-tier administrators offered harsh critiques of what they characterized as a dysfunctional board. It’s warning coincided with this week’s release of emails — several authored by Hennessey — that set the stage for last Thursday’s coordinated presentation.
The emails suggest Hennessey might have been less than candid in a meeting-ending exchange with Farrell last week.
At the time, Farrell said the concerns raised by Hennessey and others earlier in the evening should be taken seriously by the board and inquired about a rumored email.
“Was there an email sent out to staff asking them to show up at this meeting because there was some fear there might be some discussion of the superintendent?” Farrell asked last week
“Not from me,” replied Hennessey, who indicated he was unaware if others were circulating emails.
“That I don’t know,” he said.
Less than 12 hours earlier Hennessey wrote to the district’s administrative team outlining the anticipated lineup of speakers for that night’s board meeting.
“We could use one more principal (no pressure!), and one more teacher from S(paulding)H(igh)S(chool) and B(arre)C(ity Elementary and Middle School), but I think word is spreading through B(arre)E(ducation)A(ssociation) Land that help is needed,” he wrote in one of several emails that was produced in response to a resident’s Freedom of Information Act request
The emails weren’t mentioned as the predicate for Wednesday night’s executive session — one Spaulding, who was part of the at least one of the email chains, said she was at a loss to explain.
Pressed by a mix of staff and parents to explain the reason for the executive session Farrell cited “performance issues related to the contract of the superintendent with the district.”
That was nearly an hour into a well-attended meeting during which most, but not all, who spoke expressed support for Hennessey, while echoing some of the concerns he and other administrators expressed at last week’s board meeting.
One of them — Rachel Aldrich-Whalen — named names, calling out Farrell and fellow board members Terry Reil, Nancy Leclerc, and Tim Boltin for fueling what she repeatedly characterized as a “toxic climate” in a district that enjoys her “unwavering support.”
Aldrich-Whalen was admonished for naming board members and others were advised not to do so, though some questioned why and suggested that standard was being unevenly applied.
Others, like Dan Spaulding settled for referring to “four members of the board” and in his case pointing them out without actually naming them.
“The constant effort to belittle our superintendent and other board members helps no one, especially our school or our kids,” he said. “You are elected officials who are supposed to be representing the Barre community.”
Dan Spaulding joined a chorus who expressed disappointment in the some board members resistance to training that might make them more effective and what was repeatedly characterized as a penchant to micro-manage the district’s administrators.
“You should be coming up with solutions to issues not creating further issues,” he said. “It’s time to do your job or step down.”
While most expressed concern about what Hyslop described as “misbehaving board members” and stood firmly behind Hennessey as the district’s educational leader, some indicated he had given them cause of pause.
Barre Town resident Tom Koch was one of them.
Though Koch acknowledged he was relying on a news account of Hennessey’s statement to the board last week, he said he worried the superintendent didn’t understand the chain of command.
“Does the superintendent think the school board works for the superintendent, or the other way around?” he asked, adding: “I think it’s clear the superintendent ought to be working for the people who are represented by the school board.”
Koch, a former lawmaker, said Hennessey was free to recommend training for board members, they were free to ignore him, and his calling that “unacceptable” wasn’t appropriate.
Michael Boutin went further, accusing Hennessey and Spaulding of using their positions to “drum up discontent” and fuel the “not normal” narrative that surfaced during last week’s presentation.
Boutin, who has served 12 years on the City Council, said arguments and uncomfortable questions were “normal” for a board, as were operational concerns occasionally raised by some members.
“That’s is all normal,” he said. “What is not normal is a chair (Spaulding) progressively stirring up the community to silence or enforce duly elected board members to fall in line.”
Boutin was just warming up.
“What is not normal is an executive officer (Hennessey) organizing, colluding with the chair (Spaulding) to drum up discontent among the employees,” he said. “What is not normal is an executive officer (Hennessey) sharing emails from a board member solely to drum up discontent within the ranks. What is not normal is what is happening behind the scenes of this board.”
Boutin’s take reflected the “deep division” referenced by those who spoke before and after him.
Jon Valsangiacomo was one of them.
Valsangiacomo, who lives in Barre Town and serves on the board’s policy committee, didn’t take sides or point fingers, but he did acknowledge an unhealthy division that exists on the board.
“The negativity is reflecting on the community as a whole,” he said, reminding the board that people, in Barre and beyond, are paying attention.
“People are talking about the School Board, just not in the way they you want,” he said.
Martha Blaisdell, a counselor at Barre City Elementary School, had the last word and used it to encourage the board to get out of its way.
“There’s so much talent here and there’s so many really important things that each of you have to contribute, but what you’re doing now isn’t working,” she said.
Though public comment ended on a hopeful note, it was immediately followed by a pair of split votes — one involving a routine finding that premature public disclosure of the item proposed for executive session would disadvantage the district, and another to go into executive session. Both votes were, 4-3, with board members Giuliano Cecchinelli, Chris Parker and Sarah Pregent voting “no.”
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.