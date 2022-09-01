BARRE — The only thing the Barre Unified School Board publicly agreed on Wednesday night was to adjourn an emergency session that got off to a stormy start and ended following a lengthy closed-door meeting that focused on “performance issues related to the contract of the superintendent with the district.”

Superintendent Chris Hennessey wasn’t invited into the executive session and spent 2½ tense hours in the near-empty library at Spaulding High School while board members met privately with the district’s lawyer, Sean Toohey.

