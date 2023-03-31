BARRE — Hopes of uniting the Barre Unified School Board behind a revised school spending plan that voters in Barre and Barre Town will be asked to approve on May 9 remain divided.
Though unanimous support was probably always a stretch given the divide on the board, the fact that Chair Giuliano Cecchinelli II was forced to break three 4-4 ties — one on the revised budget, and two involving the warning for the now-looming special election — wasn’t part of the preferred progression.
Neither was the fact School Director Michael Boutin used the word “deception” when referring to modified ballot language that — numbers aside — won’t mirror the budget article voters rejected, 1,710-1,157, on Town Meeting Day.
Like the last version of the budget — the one that reflected a controversial 1.5% increase — Boutin’s cut-to-the-chase gambit failed. His motion to revert to an earlier administrative proposal that contemplated a 4.97% spending increase died for lack of a second.
Nearly 90 minutes later, Boutin tried again, though his motion to adopt a budget that reflected the 6.5% spending increase that School Director Ben Moore said early on he preferred also died for lack of a second.
The third time was the charm for Boutin. His motion to adopt a $55.6 million budget — one that would increase spending in the two-town, three-school district by nearly $2.4 million, or 5% — was seconded by School Director Sonya Spaulding and narrowly passed when Cecchinelli cast the first of his three tie-breaking votes.
When making the motion, Boutin indicated he would be voting against it. He said he preferred the 4.97% proposal administrators recommended in January instead of preparing the comparatively austere budget requested by the board’s finance committee, narrowly adopted by the board and subsequently rejected by voters.
Board members Nancy Leclerc, Paul Malone and Terry Reil — all of whom supported the failed version of the budget and quizzed administrators about the contents of the two new alternatives — joined Boutin in voting against 5% proposal.
Spaulding indicated early on she favored the budget that boosted school spending by 5%, as did School Director Chris Parker, though Parker admitted she was torn.
“I’ve struggled with it because I think the 6.5% (increase) is more of what we need … and at the same time I want to support both communities in what feels like a responsible budget,” she said, characterizing the 5% increase as a compromise.
Moore, who favored the 6.6% budget and School Director Emily Wheeler, who didn’t express a preference, joined Spaulding and Parker in voting in favor of Boutin’s motion.
Cecchinelli broke the tie amid Reil’s request the board defer the decision by supporting the 5% proposal.
Among other things, Reil suggested a complete version of the 6.5% budget hadn’t been publicly released and he said there was no rush to make a decision given the warning deadlines for the special election.
Spaulding noted a line-by-line of the 5% budget — the one the board was poised to adopt — had been available for more than a week and questioned the need to schedule yet another meeting.
Boutin, who already had complained the discussion had gone on too long, called the question. The debate ended, the budget was narrowly adopted, and all that remained was approving the warning for the special election.
Typically that would be a formality, but the warning prepared for the board’s approval modified the structure of the budget article that has been used for years and was again in March.
Superintendent Chris Hennessey noted a law passed earlier this year temporarily suspended a statutory requirement that specifies ballot language for school budget votes.
Among other things, the suspended language requires the ballot item include the budget’s bottom line, the district’s projected spending per equalized pupil and the year-over-year increase in spending per equalized pupil.
That’s the format the Barre board used for the March elections, in part, Hennessey said, because the legislation hadn’t passed when the Town Meeting Day warning was finalized.
The ballot language Hennessey presented to the board includes the proposed budget’s $55.6 million bottom line — and the $17,978 it contemplates spending per equalized pupil. Both numbers are higher than the comparable figures — $54 million and $17,228 — that were included on the Town Meeting Day ballot.
However, instead of showing the projected increase in spending per equalized pupil — it was 6% based on the failed budget in March and is now 10.6% based on the spending plan voters will be asked to approve May 9, the language proposed by Hennessey omitted that number.
Reil and Malone suggested the “midstream” change could be “confusing” for voters and was certainly “inconsistent” with the ballot language used for the March elections.
A motion to revert to the standard template for the budget article and insert the three new numbers produced another tie.
Cecchinelli acknowledged the concern raised by Reil and Malone, but said he was fine with the language proposed by Hennessey. He joined Spaulding, Parker, Wheeler and Moore in voting against the motion.
Spaulding quickly made a motion of her own — to approve the language as presented by Hennessey — prompting Boutin to suggest that was a bad look for a board that was criticized earlier in the evening for what one resident perceived as a lack of honesty and transparency.
“This, right here, feels like deception,” Boutin said. “I’ll be voting ‘no,’ which on a warning is surprising.”
Malone, Reil and Leclerc voted “no” along with Boutin and Spaulding, Parker Wheeler and Moore all voted “yes.”
Cecchinelli made it 5-4 by voting in favor of the motion and setting the stage for the special election May 9.
In Barre Town, that coincides with the annual municipal elections and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the gymnasium at Barre Town Middle and Elementary School. The hours will be the same in Barre, but the city’s traditional polling place — the Barre Municipal Auditorium — is booked, along with the rest of the civic center complex on May 9. The city will be using the Old Labor Hall on Granite Street instead.
david.delcore
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.