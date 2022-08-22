BARRE — The minutes haven’t been posted, and the session wasn’t recorded, but last week’s meeting of the Diversity and Equity Committee must have ended badly because the chair requested the resignation of one of its members, and threatened to limit his participation on the panel if he refuses.
According to emails obtained by The Times Argus, whatever happened at last Monday’s meeting happened as the all-virtual session was winding down and, at a minimum, involved member William Toborg.
Toborg was appointed to serve on the committee when it was created by the City Council in 2020 and was appointed to a second two-year term by councilors earlier this summer.
Toborg’s latest term ends in 2024, but Joelen Mulvaney, who has chaired the committee since its inception, has encouraged him to make a much earlier exit based on something he apparently said during the “round table” portion of last week’s meeting.
Mulvaney, who was contacted for comment on Monday, isn’t saying what was said and expressed her displeasure that an email she wrote to Toborg the morning after last Monday’s meeting had been shared — directly or indirectly — by Toborg.
“I’m not going to discuss the private email at all,” she said. “No comment on that one. If he wants to talk about it, fine. But that’s a private email and I’m ashamed that he sent that to you.”
Toborg, who could not be reached for comment on Monday, did not supply either that week-old email, or a second one Mulvaney sent to committee members, Mayor Jake Hemmerick, City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro and Human Resources Director Rikk Taft the same day.
Mulvaney said she wasn’t interested in discussing either email, or the event that prompted her to write them.
“I really have no comment about that if William (Toborg) wants to tell you, that’s fine, but I don’t want to embarrass him,” she said. “I don’t do that in public.”
Mulvaney offered her blunt take in what she characterized as the “private email” to Toborg.
“I am very concerned about you bringing up your anti-women activism last evening,” Mulvaney wrote to Toborg. “Why would you do that? It begs the question about how you could be serving on an equity committee and support such a misogynist perspective?”
Mulvaney didn’t elaborate, in the email, but hinted it wasn’t the first time she had had issues with Toborg.
“You have your first amendment rights on the street, but in our meetings you must comply with our statement read at the beginning of every meeting and my warnings to you about your abusive and incendiary behavior,” she wrote, advising Toborg there would be consequences that she would enforce during the committee’s virtual sessions.
“I will be muting you during the meetings as a result,” she wrote.
“I have warned you more than once,” she added. “The only words I will accept from you are, ‘I resign from the committee,’ otherwise you can communicate with the committee through me via email. I’ll keep it open during our meetings and respond in real time.”
Mulvaney followed that email up with one drafted to committee members, Hemmerick, Storellicastro and Taft. That email, doesn’t name Toborg, but cites an incident that occurred as last Monday’s meeting was coming to a close and seems to suggest there was an uncomfortable exchange.
“Protocol for round table does not include dialogue, it’s a monologue without interruption,” she wrote. “After many warnings about adhering to our opening statement, which includes providing a safe space, one of our members violated both that protocol … (by) creating a menacing atmosphere; for the women in the group, in particular.
“I respectfully request this member resign,” she added. “It has become clear over the course of the last two years that this person does not share the goals and objectives of our committee and is inhibiting our progress.”
Mulvaney attached a brief email she received from a prospective committee member who attended last Monday’s meeting.
“I had an intensely emotional reaction to that interaction and left feeling like that meeting was not a safe space for me,” Emily Wheeler wrote, adding: “I’m concerned that the members of the committee do not understand the definition of the terms diversity and equity.”
Mulvaney said Monday that minutes of the meeting hadn’t yet been drafted, though, state law requires they be posted no later than five calendar days from the date of the meeting.
Mulvaney said she is responsible for the minutes and while there are plenty of examples of comments made during round table reflected in the committee’s minutes she doesn’t plan to include reference to the exchange that prompted her call for Toborg’s resignation.
Taft confirmed there is no recording of the meeting, though, there would be if Mulvaney had unpaused the recording he started and then paused after recreating a link to the virtual meeting. A brief recording of Taft and Mulvaney ironing out the unexplained technical difficulty in advance of the committee’s meeting does exist, but was paused by Taft long before Mulvaney called the meeting to order at 7:30 p.m.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
