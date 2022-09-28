BARRE — Time will tell whether it helped, hurt or simply provided a fresh venue for residents to air competing views of the recent meeting-ending exchange that prompted the chair of the city’s Diversity and Equity Committee to privately threaten to muzzle one of its members if he ignored a request he resign.
The meeting was full of disagreement.
“This is something beyond … our pay grade,” Committee Chair Joelen Mulvaney told city councilors, who had just endured an hour-long back-and-forth during which she was both praised and roundly criticized for her leadership.
At issue were a pair of emails Mulvaney wrote in the wake of her committee’s Aug. 15 meeting. One was written to committee member William Toborg, which accused him of ignoring past warnings about his “abusive and incendiary behavior” and suggested he resign. If he refused, Mulvaney had warned she would be “muting” him in future meetings and his participation would be filtered through her by email.
That seemed harsh to some and harsher still when a video of the meeting, which was mistakenly stored on Mulvaney’s personal computer, finally surfaced.
At the time, there was a meeting-ending exchange and, after some prodding, Toborg did acknowledge his opposition to the Reproductive Liberty Amendment, or Article 22, that is on the November ballot in Vermont.
Some on the committee and in the community suggested Toborg’s personal political views were disqualifying, while others — even some who disagreed with his pro-life position — argued that he was entitled to it and shouldn’t have been reprimanded or told his participation on the council-appointed committee would be restricted.
That’s where things stood heading into to a Tuesday night meeting that began with a call for “civility” from Mayor Jake Hemmerick, who praised the committee for the important work it is doing, while hinting mistakes had been made and, in his view, could be corrected.
“My dad always taught me it’s OK to trip and fall. It’s OK to make mistakes,” Hemmerick said. “It’s about how you pull yourself up.”
Before inviting comment from an audience that included roughly 20 people in council chambers along with more than 40 virtual participants, Hemmerick said he believed the council erred in his absence last month when it went into executive session to discuss a legal matter that he suggested involved the committee meeting in question.
Councilor Thomas Lauzon, who requested that Aug. 30 executive session, pushed back on Hemmerick’s suggestion it might have been a mistake.
“It (the executive session) was absolutely appropriate,” Lauzon said, noting he was worried the city could be exposing itself to litigation if Mulvaney muted a member of the council-appointed committee.
There was plenty of public comment that reflected the mixed opinions of residents who were focused on different aspects of the same conflict.
Mulvaney spoke first. A virtual participant Tuesday night, she apologized to the committee and to the council, but never to Toborg, who was among those in council chambers.
“There is no reconciliation between upholding women’s rights to privacy and penumbral rights to health care and removing those rights,” she said.
Without stating his name, Mulvaney suggested Toborg’s participation on a committee he has served on since it was created by the council in 2020 has yielded predictable results.
“What kind of working relationship can we expect from a group inhibited their composition?” she asked. “The council chose the makeup of this committee and built-in conflicts and hypocrisy. This has resulted in a pattern of transgressions and intimidation that undermine our mission and development.”
There was plenty of blame to go around Tuesday night. The council was blamed by some for the composition of the committee; Mulvaney was blamed by some for her heavy-handed response to Toborg; Toborg was blamed by some for his personal political views; and The Times Argus was blamed for its role in exposing what was repeatedly described as an “ideological divide” that has has existed since the committee first formed.
It was a flat-out First Amendment issue for some, who argued Mulvaney’s threat to silence Toborg at future meetings should not be tolerated.
“For the chair of a committee (Mulvaney) to say they’re going to mute somebody because of their opinions is unacceptable, absolutely unacceptable,” resident Sara Helman said.
Others, including Tom Kelly and Carol Hebert, suggested Mulvaney should apologize to Toborg, and some suggested she be required to step down as chair.
Tremont Street resident Laurel Mauer was one of them, acknowledging she liked some of what Mulvaney said in her prepared remarks.
“Those are all wonderful aspirations, I’m just sorry she (Mulvaney) couldn’t live up to them,” Mauer said. “I think that she lacked basic leadership skills. She was not fair-minded, she was not inclusive, she was not supportive, she was not positive, she was punitive and shut Mr. Toborg down.”
Others who spoke praised Mulvaney for her steady leadership of the committee, and one — Allen Street resident Bernadette Rose — said she was troubled by the trial-like quality of the council meeting.
“I find this to be really overblown, over-talked, over-criticized, over-judged and, for people to demand that Joelen (Mulvaney) be removed from the Diversity and Equity Committee is highly inappropriate at this time,” Rose said.
At one point Lauzon interjected, because, while the council was there to listen, he said he wasn’t aware of and wouldn’t support any effort to change the composition of the committee.
“Does everybody know something I don’t?” he asked.
Lauzon’s question was prompted by former committee member Danielle Owczarski, who said, during her service, the committee went out of its way to be respectful of Toborg despite his political differences with other members.
“This was one incident,” she said, praising Mulvaney for her work as chair of the committee and suggesting “passions ran high” on Aug. 15.
Several who spoke, including Hemmerick’s partner, Lisa Liotta, noted the important work of the committee and some, like Rachel Nelson, suggested dealing with diversity and equity was best left to those who believe in that cause. “You don’t deserve a microphone to speak about inclusion if you are not willing to be inclusive,” she said.
Before it was over, councilors heard from committee members Ellen Kaye and Chris Roberts, who were supportive of Mulvaney, as well as Toborg, who said he didn’t object to his treatment by others on the committee, but was troubled by Mulvaney’s email following the Aug. 15 session.
Barre native Joe Shradroui said he understood the basic facts, but wasn’t clear why this issue was on the council’s agenda. “Why is this getting this much talk?” he asked.
“Because it’s a small town,” Lauzon said, expressing his hope the committee could move beyond the dispute.
“If we work together, we can all do better,” he said.
Councilor Samn Stockwell wondered whether a facilitator might help get the committee back on track, and Mulvaney suggested mediation might be more appropriate.
Councilor Teddy Waszazak said he was willing to entertain either, if needed, but his preference was to give the committee a chance to work it out first.
