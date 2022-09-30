BARRE — The latest meeting of the city’s Diversity and Equity Committee went combustible in 72 seconds and Chair Joelen Mulvaney dropped the match.
Less than 48 hours after her leadership was publicly questioned by some and defended by others during a spirited City Council meeting on Tuesday night, Mulvaney did little to quell controversy stemming from a simmering dispute involving committee member William Toborg.
Meeting for the first time since Mulvaney privately requested Toborg’s resignation and threatened to restrict his participation on the council-appointed committee if he refused, the panel lurched forward Thursday night.
Dogged at the start by technical difficulties that delayed the arrival of a quorum, the meeting didn’t open with the customary reading of a committee-approved statement — one that starts with an acknowledgment the city is developed on Sokoki Abenaki land and ends with an admonition members be mindful about the impact their words can have on other meeting participants.
In its place was a brief statement from Mulvaney.
“I have some comments here that I think might help us,” Mulvaney told a virtual audience that included the committee, two council members and several residents.
“Here are a few things we now know thanks to the comments at the council meeting on Tuesday night,” she added. “Things that will help us communicate and move forward even though we have not had any reconciliation within the committee.”
She went on: “We know that the council refuses to help us, or put any resources at our disposal to reconcile the obvious rift in our community. ... We know that there is an avowed anti-abortion activist who espouses white male supremacist ideology on the committee. In addition, that person is a self-described vocal provocateur who used him attacking the school board as evidence.”
Mulvaney never referred to Toborg by name.
“We found out that a council member chose to inflame the situation by sharing a private email to the press instead of contacting the chair or other (committee) members,” she said. “We also know that there are people who have absolutely no knowledge of what diversity means in the context of equity work, and neither does the council.”
Mulvaney capped her blunt critique, stating: “However, the good news is that the council has faith that we’ll be able to manage this, so let’s see if we can.”
The statement set the tone for a meeting during which the committee approved a report recapping what it has accomplished in the last two years; embraced a name change; approved a letter supporting a grant application; and agreed to an every-other-month meeting schedule.
The latter two votes were unanimous and the proposed name change — from the Diversity and Equity Committee to the Justice, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Committee — might have been, if not for the meeting-opening statement.
Barre Town resident Josh Howard said he found the name change hypocritical, noting the use of the word “inclusive” was at odds with what he interpreted as the thrust of Mulvaney’s statement.
Toborg, an unapologetic pro-life conservative, expressed a similar sentiment.
“I actually believe that our name should reflect what we are all about and clearly from … the comments that the chair (Mulvaney) made at the beginning of the meeting, we are not about justice, we are not about equity and we are not about diversity,” Toborg said, noting that he arrived at the meeting inclined to support the proposal but had changed his mind.
Mulvaney stopped him there.
“I really don’t want to hash this out,” she told Toborg. “I understand you don’t have to vote for it, that’s fine with me, but to begin arguing about things is, again, inappropriate,” she said.
The committee voted 3-1 in favor of recommending the name change to the City Council, with member Ellen Kaye noting it reflects the aspirations of the committee’s work and aligns with language used by the Vermont League of Cities and Towns.
Toborg voted against the name change and abstained from the committee’s approval of its report “A More Just and Inclusive Community,” which still was a work in progress when the committee last met on Aug. 15.
A round-table exchange at the end of that meeting, prompted Mulvaney’s emailed request he resign from the committee or be muted during future meetings.
The committee unanimously agreed to send a letter supporting the city’s request for an inclusive communities grant from the Vermont Community Fund and to begin meeting the second Monday of every other month starting in October.
The latter decision was made before the committee was told by a resident that its next meeting, Oct. 10, was Indigenous People’s Day. Kaye, and others, said they weren’t concerned about the conflict.
Mulvaney’s claim the council refused support or resources with respect to resolving what was repeatedly described Tuesday night as an “ideological divide’ between Toborg and other members isn’t completely accurate.
Councilors Samn Stockwell proposed bringing in a facilitator, and councilors Emel Cambel and Teddy Waszazak both indicated they were open to retaining outside help, though Waszazak said he wanted to give the committee members an opportunity to work things out on their own first.
david.delcore
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.