MONTPELIER — City officials acknowledge the district heat system has been a “mixed bag” since it went online in 2014, thanks to lower-than-projected oil prices, but the customers that use it say they are happy with the service.
The city partnered with the state on a biomass-fueled heating plant which was built behind the Department of Motor Vehicles on State Street. The city then built a system of underground pipes that connect to the plant and feed several downtown buildings, including City Hall, Union Elementary School, the fire and police departments, several churches and a number of private buildings. The intent of the project was to help move the city in a more environmentally friendly direction because burning wood chips is better for the environment than burning oil.
Officials had hoped the project would also bring cost savings for those that use it because heating oil has been more expensive than wood chips.
Jessie Lynn is the co-director of the Kellogg-Hubbard Library, which is one of the city’s district heat customers.
“Overall, the project has sort of done what we expected it to do,” Lynn said.
Lynn said there haven’t been any issues with getting heat from the system. But Lynn and other customers have noted the costs are not where they thought they would be. She said when the project was advertised, the cost for fuel oil was projected to go up by as much as $4 per gallon. The price of a gallon of heating oil in Vermont right now is about $2.40, which is about 40 cents lower than six years ago.
Gary Rodgers is chairman of the Property Board at Bethany Church. Rodgers said the church was spending about $25,000 per year on heating oil and was projected to spend only $16,000 to $17,000 using the state’s plant. Last year, he said the church paid about $22,500 for district heat and would have paid about $17,000 if it had used heating oil at these low prices.
Deborah Jerard, senior warden at Christ Church, said when it hooked on to the system that church was projected to pay about $23,000 for heating oil in 2020 and paid about $25,000 for district heat.
All of the customers The Times Argus spoke to had a similar message: They were happy with the service, not so much with the cost.
Montpelier City Manager William Fraser said of the project, “It’s definitely been a mixed bag.”
Fraser said district heat has accomplished what its intent was, to move the city away from burning oil.
But the cost comparison isn’t as simple as switching from oil to biomass for heat. Fraser compared the situation to paying for a phone line, where a customer pays monthly for the line and also has to pay for long distance calls. He said customers of the district heat system pay two rates, one’s a usage rate for the energy.
In June 2011, voters agreed to a 20-year bond of up to $2.75 million for the district energy project. The other rate district heat customers pay is a fixed rate which takes into account the bond repayments. So customers are paying for the heat and the bond. Customers saw the fixed rate jump about 25% a couple years ago because the city had only been paying the interest on the bond and is now starting to pay down the principal. Customers who signed on for district heat also signed a 20-year contract for the service.
He said some customers might not be taking other expenses into account when comparing oil and biomass costs. He said they no longer have to pay to maintain their oil-burning boilers.
But he added, “I’m not going to try and pretend the dollars and cents aren’t challenging right now.”
Fraser said he’s also not rooting for the price of oil to go up, because low oil prices are a good thing for the economy.
The city started the system with 21 customers and that’s how many there are currently. Customers have said they would like the city to add more on so the rates can come down and city officials have said that’s a goal of theirs as well.
But the city and state disagree on how much capacity, if any, is left for new customers.
Eusebio “Joe” Aja Jr., director for design and construction at the Department of Buildings and General Services, said the plant has two wood chip-fired boilers and a boiler that runs off oil. Aja said the oil-burning boiler runs in the spring and fall and is there in the winter if one of the wood boilers goes down. But he said the boiler that runs off of oil isn’t as big as the other two, so the state would already be at diminished capacity if there were an emergency.
He said the state does keep some of its heating capacity in reserve, but it’s not willing to sell to the city at this point.
“If we sold that capacity, we would have to shut down buildings and/or the city. So we are keeping that in reserve for that reason. We don’t want to oversell and then in an emergency have to shut them down,” Aja said.
Fraser said expanding capacity is an ongoing conversation between state and city officials. He said most of the state’s heating needs are during the day, when state workers are in state buildings. Fraser suggested the city could bring in customers who would need heat on off hours so they aren’t competing for heat.
He acknowledged finding new customers is difficult with the current price of oil, though he said there are some who want to switch to district heat for the environmental benefits.
He said adding a couple more substantial customers could make a significant difference in what customers have to pay.
Mayor Anne Watson said she’s still glad the city went forward with district heat and considers the project a success.
“I think people sometimes don’t think about climate change as much these days because we have so many other issues that we’re dealing with as a society. But, really, climate change is the slow crisis that is happening in the background to all the other crises that we’re dealing with right now,” Watson said.
She said she still believes there will be a long-term cost benefit to the system, it just might not be what was projected when the system was being imagined.
