A former Vermont State Police lieutenant who was suspended, demoted and reassigned following accounts he failed to report trooper misconduct up the chain of command, is getting his old rank back and a new job, the department said Monday.
Lt. Michael “Stu” Studin, the former station commander in Rutland County, has been in a two-year legal battle over his handling of a possible drunken driving incident involving an off-duty probationary state trooper in Bennington.
After his demotion and transfer, then-Sgt. Studin, took his case to the Vermont Labor Board, which conducted at least one preliminary hearing in March, but the appeal appeared to be stalled ever since. Two weeks ago, when the Labor Board issued its master list of hearings for the remainder of the year, a spokeswoman said no new sessions for Studin’s case were scheduled.
It was unclear Tuesday what impact, if any, the promotion back to lieutenant and a new job this week will have on the Labor Board case.
Studin, who lives in Chester, will now be a detective lieutenant and offer support to Capt. Jeremy Hill, the department’s chief criminal investigator, State Police said.
He joined the State Police in 2003 as a road trooper assigned to the Rockingham Barracks. He had assignments with the Traffic Safety Unit, the Special Investigations Unit and as a sergeant/patrol commander in southeastern Vermont. He was promoted to station commander at Rutland in 2016.
Studin did not respond to attempts to reach him by email and phone on Tuesday. The Vermont State Employees Association, which represents Studin, said late Tuesday afternoon it had no comment.
State police referred questions about the Labor Board case to Assistant Attorney General Bill Reynolds, but he did not respond to an email.
Studin has said the public safety department initially imposed two concurrent 10-day suspensions without pay, a demotion to detective sergeant, a reassignment to the Royalton barracks as a criminal investigator and added a letter of reprimand to his personnel file for the Bennington case.
He also said he lost income both when suspended and when his hourly pay was reduced slightly during the demotion.
The Labor Board case centered on the response by Studin when told two troopers from the Shaftsbury barracks had failed to investigate a new off-duty Rutland trooper for suspected driving while under the influence in Bennington in October 2018, state records show. The department placed Studin on paid leave while the Internal Affairs Division investigated.
Studin, the station commander in Rutland between 2016 and 2018, remained on paid leave until March 2019 when Public Safety Commissioner Thomas D. Anderson imposed the multi-part discipline, records show.
Studin maintained he was never told of his right to union representation when first asked about the DUI incident by his supervisor, the troop commander.
The department initially charged Studin with failing, as a commanding officer, to properly and immediately report allegations of trooper misconduct and potential criminal conduct as required by VSP policies, records show.
Studin learned at 4:27 p.m. Sunday Oct. 28, 2018, that Spencer Foucher, a probationary trooper assigned to the Rutland barracks, had admitted to driving while under the influence of alcohol in Bennington County earlier that day, state records show.
A manager at the Cumberland Farms store on Northside Drive in Bennington called town police about 6:30 a.m. Oct. 28, 2018, to report a car parked behind the store with the driver passed out at the wheel and the engine running, police said.
“There’s a car parked behind our building with a man seemingly passed out in the car, seat reclined all the way back. The car is running and the windows are up,” the manager tells the Bennington Police dispatcher on the recorded phone call. The manager says he has no idea how long the car and driver have been there.
The manager also notes, “There are State Police outside, and I have notified them, but they are actually here coincidently looking for someone else. And I believe he was going to go around back and take a look, but he told me I should still notify local police.”
He was referring to State Troopers Thomas Stange and Benjamin Irwin from the Shaftsbury barracks.
The Bennington emergency dispatcher alerts Officer Derek Osgood about the complaint, but Trooper Irwin, whose radio number is 455, overhears the call and injects: “Myself and 437 (Stange) just checked on that subject. He’s fine.”
Osgood responds, “10-4 thank you,” according to the audio recording of the call obtained through a Vermont Public Records request. The Bennington officer cancels his response to the store.
The store manager, in a state police report, indicated the passed-out driver and car remained there for a few more hours.
Foucher, who was a member of the Vermont National Guard, had failed to show for his State Police work shift, records show. Foucher later reported that he had become confused over his work schedule, a State Police report indicated.
Sgt. Luke Hall, a patrol commander in Rutland, later learned about the incident and reached out to alert Studin, who was off duty. They connected about 4:30 p.m. Oct. 28.
Studin in his labor board appeal maintained in the Foucher case “the troopers who discovered him did not investigate suspicion of driving while under the influence.”
In his appeal, Studin said when he was notified about the case, he instructed the patrol commander in charge of the shift to document the trooper’s absence from his job, “but suggested he did not include any information about the ‘alcohol aspect’ until Grievant had a chance to speak with his captain about it the following morning, which was Monday Oct. 29. 2018.”
The State Police, in its written response, maintains Studin “told” the patrol commander to avoid “any information about the ‘alcohol aspect’” until his captain could be consulted.
Instead the state police administration learned about the incident when Michael O’Neil, the then-president of the Vermont Troopers Association, called then-Major John Merrigan, the uniform division commander, about 9 p.m. Oct. 28 to ask what was going to happen to the troopers in the case, according to Reynolds.
Capt. Roger Farmer, the Southern troop commander, ended up calling Studin to learn more about the incident, records show.
Reynolds, said in labor board papers that Studin admitted he did “nothing” but planned to deal with it Monday morning, Oct. 29, 2018.
Studin, Irwin and Stange were placed on paid administrative leave on Oct. 29 and Foucher resigned that day.
Stange and Irwin remained on paid leave for 17 weeks following the incident. They eventually returned to their road patrol work Feb. 25. Because most State Police discipline is confidential, it remains unknown if any action was taken against the two troopers by management.
Stange has worked for State Police since July 16, 2012, while Irwin was hired July 10, 2017.
Reynolds said the case was straight forward. Foucher “had too much to drink” and that he pulled behind the store “to sleep off the alcohol he consumed,” he told the Labor Board.
The two troopers ran the registration plate of the car, determined Foucher was a trooper. “They decided to do nothing,” Reynolds said.
No criminal charges were filed because the troopers did not seek a breath test and a subsequent investigation failed to secure enough evidence, according to Bennington County State’s Attorney Erica Marthage.
