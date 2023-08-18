MONTPELIER — Vermonters whose employment was impacted by the flooding have a bit longer to apply for the Disaster Unemployment Assistance Program
According to the Vermont Department of Labor, the United States Department of Labor has extended the deadline to apply for initial claims until Sept. 29.
Those in the following counties are eligible: Caledonia, Chittenden, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Rutland, Washington, Windham and Windsor.
“It’s essential that we make every effort to ensure Vermonters have the necessary resources and time to access these funds,” stated Vermont Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington, in a release.
People are encouraged to apply as soon as they can.
The Disaster Unemployment Assistance Program is for people whose employment was lost or interrupted by a major disaster who aren’t eligible for normal unemployment benefits.