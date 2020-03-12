BARRE — City Manager Steve Mackenzie’s recent run of good luck ended during a Thursday afternoon bid opening that raised fresh questions about plans to expand and enhance Barre’s 70-year-old swimming pool.
Mackenzie had two words for the four bids that were received – two of them within minutes of Thursday’s 2 p.m. deadline.
“Very disappointing,” he said in a decidedly more sober tone than the one he deployed immediately before opening the first of the sealed envelopes in council chambers at City Hall.
“I’ll read them in the order they came in,” Mackenzie told representatives of the four contractors that submitted proposals.
“We’ll stop when we get to a good one,” he added with a chuckle.
Mackenzie needed more envelopes because despite a decision to pare down the project and bid it in pieces all of the proposals far exceeded the engineer’s $1.1 million estimate.
That doesn’t mean one of them won’t work – two of them technically could – however plans for a splash park appear to be off the table and the addition of an accessible beach entry, which was once a core component of the pool project, is in serious jeopardy.
Just refurbishing the leaking concrete in its current configuration would cost nearly $1 million, according to the low-bid submitted for that portion of the work.
That base bid of $996,800 was submitted by Construction Dynamics Inc. and the Massachusetts contractor offered to construct the beach entry for an additional $194,000 – pushing the total for a reconfigured and refurbished pool to $1,190,800.
That’s almost exactly the amount of money the city cobbled together thanks to two voter-approved bond issues, including one that passed last week, and a couple of grants.
Voters approved a $720,000 bond issue city officials hoped would finance the pool project two years ago and another $250,000 was included in the just-approved $1.7 million infrastructure bond. In between those two votes the city secured a $200,000 in federal funding for the project, as well as a much smaller grant.
If all of that money was still available it would come close to covering the cost of refurbishing the existing pool and constructing the beach entry under two of the proposals received Thursday.
Construction Dynamics submitted one of those proposals, though it’s price for adding the splash park – $284,000 – and specialized finishes pushed the total project cost to $1,497,700.
USA Management Construction also submitted a potentially viable proposal. Though the Georgia firm’s overall bid was $1.7 million. However, that included $400,000 for the plash park and another $100,000 for finishes. The company’s bid to refurbish the pool was $1.1 million and it offered to add the beach entry for another $100,000. The $1.2 million price for those two components was less than $10,000 more than Construction Dynamics’ $1,190,800 offer.
Neither of the other two proposals were remotely close to affordable.
Russell Construction Services of Rutland offered to complete all aspects of the project for $1.97 million. That included $1,216,000 just to refurbish the existing pool and another $197,000 to add the beach entry. The company offered to add the splash pad for $288,000 and quoted the highest price for cosmetic finishes.
Weston & Sampson supplied delivered the last bid minutes before the deadline. It was also the highest. The firm offered to refurbish the pool – a project that will entail replacing its subsurface mechanical room with an above ground building that would house filters to replace the ones city crews have already dismantled – for $1,598,000. The beach entry would cost another $195,000, the splash park another $296,000 under a proposal that when you factor in finishes would cost roughly $2.3 million.
That’s nearly as much as the $2.4 million bid the city received and rejected six months ago before reducing the scope of work that would be contracted out by opting to complete some of it with city personnel. That portion of the work, which includes decommissioning and back-filling the subsurface vault is on pace to be completed early next month and Mackenzie had hoped to present the City Council with a proposal from one of the bidders when it meets on Tuesday.
Mackenzie told contractors that plan has been scrapped and he’ll need to vet their proposals with the city’s consultant before making any recommendation to the council.
Though the second solicitation did attract more interest – the city received four bids instead of just one – it didn’t yield the savings city officials were hoping for.
DuBois Construction didn’t attend the mandatory pre-bid conference and while Barre-based E.F. Wall & Associates did, the local firm indicated it was too busy to submit a proposal for a project that was conceived more than two years ago and city officials initially hoped would be finished this summer.
That prospect went by the boards last September when the city received one budget-busting bid. The new plan contemplates awarding a contract in time for work to start by May 4. Now that the bids are in hand the council must decide how much – if any – of that work to authorize. No matter what the council concludes, the pool won’t be open this summer.
