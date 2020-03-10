MONTPELIER - Disability Awareness Day at the State House on Thursday has been cancelled because of concerns about a possible outbreak of the coronavirus in Vermont.
A statement from The Vermont Coalition for Disability Rights on Monday said the decision to cancel the event came after last weekend's announcement from the Health Department about the state’s first presumptive case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, in Bennington where an adult remains in stable condition at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.