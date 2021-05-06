PLAINFIELD — Residents say a group of young people have decided to make the village their own dirt bike playground.
At the Select Board's regular meeting Wednesday, resident George Cushing said for the past couple of weeks, people have been riding dirt bikes and go-karts up and down Main Street as well as on Creamery Street and Brook Road.
“This has been pretty rampant. … I suggest that we find some kind of law enforcement to do patrols during the day to nip this in the bud,” Cushing said.
He said the riders aren't stopping at stop signs and the ones on dirt bikes aren't wearing helmets.
Resident Melinda Vieux said the group gathers at the park-and-ride.
“There were multiple trucks and one sedan. And it went on from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.,” Vieux said.
She said one of the riders was traveling on one wheel up and down the road.
Resident Mary Lane said the riders seem to come out at night and on the weekends when they think there's no law enforcement presence in town.
“One night it was pretty late, and I think they were going at least 70 miles an hour up Main Street,” Lane said.
The speed limit in the village is 25 mph.
Lane said she's seen them driving a small, red flat-bed pickup as well as pickups that were dark blue, white and silver.
Resident Alice Merrill said she likes to walk on the Rail Trail, which starts at the park-and-ride.
“A lot of these young men are congregating in the park-and-ride. … It's very intimidating when you go up there and there are about 15 youth there doing whatever. It's become a problem, and I think this is a new thing over the past couple weeks, and it's probably going to get worse,” Merrill said.
The town's constable position is currently vacant and the town contracts with the Washington County Sheriff's Department for patrolling. Board member Sasha Thayer said she'd reach out to the sheriff's department about the riders.
