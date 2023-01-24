MONTPELIER — The master planning process for 133 mostly undeveloped acres the city bought for $3 million six months ago is entering a key phase — one during which residents are being asked to weigh in on proposals that could alter the property that sits atop Country Club Road.
One way or another, change is coming to the property that was the longtime home of the Montpelier Elks Club and its nine-hole golf course. However, what that change should look like is very much up in the air, as the consultant-led planning process gears up for a second round of public input sessions.
The first of those two-hour forums is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at the former Elks Lodge; the second will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 2 in council chambers at City Hall. It will include a remote option. The series will conclude with an all-remote session from noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 9.
Those who aren’t able to attend one of the sessions — and even those who are — are encouraged to go to the city’s website (www.montpelier-vt.org) and take a brief survey.
Stephanie Clarke, of White + Burke Real Estate Advisors, said the fresh round of community engagement isn’t about making decisions. The forums are about providing “direction” to a planning process that has started to unlock the potential of the sprawling property the city purchased with proceeds from a $2 million voter-approved bond and $1 million from its recreation reserve fund.
That theoretical potential has been the subject of on-again-off-again discussions — some moderated, some not — that started before the city sought and secured voter permission to buy the property last March.
At the time, some individuals viewed the land as a recreational resource; others hoped it might accommodate housing development; and some were wary about changes that could disturb what they viewed as an environmentally sensitive area.
Not surprisingly, Clarke said those potentially competing priorities were confirmed during the first round of community engagement conducted when her firm was hired last fall. Housing and recreation were at the top of the list and there were proponents of conserving some, if not most, of the land.
Since then, preliminary analysis has flagged some potential regulatory hurdles with respect to the tract but identified six “build-able” areas — some much larger than others — that might reasonably be developed if that’s what the city decides.
It would require working around wetlands and streams, and the presence of prime agricultural soils could be a complicating factor, but nothing that has been uncovered thus far would preclude developing housing on the land that lies beyond the former Elks Lodge and its paved parking lot.
That raises a host of additional questions that the latest round of community engagement should help resolve.
How much housing? What kind? Where on the property should it be and what might that look like?
Hoping to stimulate conversation on that issue, three “test sketches” have been prepared and will give residents something to react to at the upcoming forums.
One of those sketches maximizes the perceived housing potential of the property; another goes all in on recreation; and the third attempts to strike a balance between the two uses. None of the three reflect actual proposals and all are viewed as springboards for a community conversation that will further inform a planning process that is a long way from being finished.
For illustrative purposes, the sketch that is heavy on housing, contemplates converting the former lodge building into a community center and allows for passive recreation in one two natural areas that bookend the property and could not be developed.
According to the sketch, more than 500 units of housing would be built on those portions of the property that are believed to be developable. Pursuing that concept would eventually entail expanding the city’s water and sewer systems, constructing a new network of city streets and, at a minimum, installing a traffic signal on Route 2 at the base of what would likely be a reconstructed Country Club Road.
According to the sketch, most of the 340 units would be located in a mix of the three- and five-story apartment buildings constructed on the portion of the property nearest the lodge.
The sketch also depicts progressively less-dense housing options. It shows 138 units in “triplex” townhome-style buildings beyond the multistory apartment buildings and envisions 35 lots for single family homes at the far end of the property.
The number, style and concentration of housing units are merely an attempt to show what is possible.
So is an alternative that is all about recreation and doesn’t propose so much as a studio apartment. Instead of apartment buildings, the sketch depicts two new recreation buildings, in addition to the existing lodge, as well as seven new athletic fields collectively covering nearly 290,000 square feet.
The passive recreation areas remain, but instead of triplexes and single-family homes, the balance of the property is identified as “hillside recreation,” with uses yet to be determined — though everything from disc golf to a dog park has been floated.
The third sketch depicts what housing and recreation coexisting on the property might look like.
It looks like fewer housing units, fewer fields and a little less roadway construction.
The sketch still shows a new community center and separate recreation center built near the repurposed lodge. It includes two outdoor athletic fields and an adjacent area that would be retained for other outdoor recreation.
The sketch, which attempts to balance housing and recreation, significantly reduces the number of multistory apartment buildings, which it envisions would be built around a community green nearest the recreation campus. Depending on the number of floors, those buildings could collectively house between 70 and 140 units. Another 90 units would be located in triplexes that, in order to preserve some open recreation space, would take up some of the area the maximum housing option identified for single family homes. Those 22 smaller building lots would be eliminated, but 13 large lots on the western edge of the property would remain, according to the sketch.
Residents may have other ideas, and the hope is they share them so the broad concepts can be refined as part of a master planning process.
Clarke acknowledged as much, suggesting the possibilities now being batted around were an important step in a longer process.
“Development is still a few years away,” she said. “This isn’t happening tomorrow.”
