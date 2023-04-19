MONTPELIER — What should be done with the 138 acres of now city-owned property at the end of Country Club Road is approaching an important pivot point, and residents are again being asked to weigh in.
Three concept designs are days away from being released, and some version of one of them weeks away from being recommended to the city council by a consultant-led design team that has been working on the evolving project since last fall.
Thus far, the process has produced few surprises.
The uses still in the mix — most notably housing and recreation — were the ones being openly discussed since more than a year ago. That conversation started well before voters approved a $2 million bond to acquire the property and before city councilors chipped in $1 million from a recreation reserve fund to seal what was a $3 million deal with Steve Ribolini last July. It also preceded the council’s subsequent decision to retain White + Burke Real Estate Advisors to quarterback a master planning process that is now nearing the end of its first phase.
Not surprisingly, housing and recreation emerged as top priorities for the mostly undeveloped property that was once the long-time home of the local Elks Club and its nine-hole golf course.
Relying on feedback from nearly 150 people who attended an initial round of forums this winter and nearly 625 survey respondents, the design team ruled out going all in on either housing or recreation in favor of what it has characterized as a “balanced” approach.
It’s one that contemplates housing and will likely place a far heavier emphasis on multifamily units than single family homes. It will also reflect a mix of outdoor and indoor recreation, though specific programming for an indoor facility won’t be determined yet.
What the design team hopes to nail down in coming weeks is what should go where on the sprawling property that is book-ended by wooded natural areas ill-suited for anything other than trails. That leaves something of a mystery in the middle — one that gets murkier the farther you get from the building that was once home to the Elks Lodge.
There is an identified tension between housing, outdoor recreation and conservation with respect to the undeveloped heart of the property and lingering questions involving the cost of constructing roads and water and sewer lines from one end to the other.
The latter aren’t expected to be answered with any specificity at this stage of the planning process, though comparing the relative costs of the three soon-to-be-released concept designs should be possible.
The hope is that one of those designs emerges as the favored choice among those who attend an upcoming series of community engagement forums, or participate in a second survey.
The first survey generated more than 12,000 data points and while participants were asked about everything from their household income to their gender identity, they weren’t asked whether they actually live in Montpelier.
The second survey isn’t available yet, but the three forums are fixed, and the format will mirror the three winter sessions right down to the varied venues.
The first of the meetings will be in-person only and held at the Country Club Road location from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 29.
There will be a hybrid alternative on Wednesday, May 3. The in-person meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Memorial Room at City Hall, though there will be a Zoom option for those who want to attend virtually.
The series will conclude with an all-virtual session from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, May 8.
The varied formats, the differing times and the weekend option are all designed to provide more people with an opportunity to participate.
Feedback from the forums and the survey will be presented to the council next later next month, marking the end of the first phase of the master planning process. The design favored by the council will be the focus of the second phase of process and eventually evolve into an actionable master plan.
That phase of the work will require answering detailed questions some — on the council and in the community — have asked.
