BARRE TOWN — Fire Chief Chris Violette is steaming over the charred remains of a large wooden derrick and the dangers posed by fighting a suspicious Wednesday night fire at the edge of an abandoned quarry in the middle of the town forest.
Though Violette stopped just short of calling it arson on Thursday, how the wooden derrick — a century-old remnant of the local granite industry — caught fire Wednesday is raising questions.
“It’s pretty suspicious,” he said of the fire that was reported as a “brush fire” by a hiker who called it in shortly after 7 p.m.
Violette said firefighters responded and after searching for 20 minutes were able to find the fire in the middle of the forest with the help of a drone.
“We had to search around a little bit, but we were able to spot it from the air,” he said.
That, Violette said, was the easy part.
Getting water to the burning derrick was more challenging because forests don’t have fire hydrants, and while the abandoned quarry was filled with water, Violette said getting at it wasn’t a viable option without scaling down a rocky cliff.
Instead, Violette said firefighters had to lay 600 feet of hose from a pumper truck they parked on Capital Quarry Road to the isolated fire scene at the edge of one of many abandoned quarries in the area.
“It was a lot of work to get that amount of hose out there,” he said, noting firefighters were able to use a stretch of the “rough-cut" Ruins Trail to get water to the burning derrick as light was fading.
Violette said things didn’t get any easier as darkness descended because while the creosote-soaked wooden derrick toppled long ago, it once stood a foot from the edge of the quarry hole.
Violette said the fire’s proximity to the quarry was worrisome in daylight and downright dangerous after dark.
“It wasn’t a good situation,” he said.
According to Violette, firefighters spent roughly 2½-hours on scene — much of it focused on the old “Blondin derrick” and some spent dealing with several nearby trees that caught fire and needed to be cut down.
Volunteers from Williamstown joined Barre Town firefighters at the scene, which was finally cleared late Wednesday night.
Though there was no obvious evidence of arson, Violette said the fire is suspicious and was reported to Barre Town police who have since visited the scene.
In addition to the dangers posed by a fire that could have gotten out of hand if the hiker hadn’t smelled smoke, Violette said it significantly damaged the old derrick, which was once used to remove grout from the quarry when it was in use. Though the 30-foot-tall derrick had fallen, he said it was still largely intact.
“It’s a pretty cool artifact,” he said. “There’s not many of them left.”
