WASHINGTON — It looks as if there could be a new sheriff in Orange County, as Washington’s belatedly reported results created a little cushion in what had been a razor thin race, while providing clarity to a competitive contest that saw the incumbent lose in a recently redrawn legislative district.

Both races were too close to call Wednesday morning when results from Washington were hard to find even though they were right where Harry Roush left them.

david.delcore@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.