A retired dentist plans to ask the state next week to change its rules as to what procedures dental hygienists are allowed to perform.
John Echternach, who has spent 40 years in dentistry with a practice in Henniker, New Hampshire, and 20 years involved with the New Hampshire Dental Society, said on Tuesday that he’ll be before the Vermont Board of Dental Examiners next week to make his pitch, which is that registered dental hygienists should be allowed to do the same procedures they’re currently allowed to do in 22 other states.
“Dental hygienists are very highly trained, very knowledgeable people, so much more so than what most people understand,” said Echternach. “At this point, in Vermont, they are not really allowed to provide clinical care at the top of their game.”
He said he wants the board to allow dental hygienists in Vermont to perform what he calls “no drill” fillings.
“We have available to us today chemotherapeutic agents that can arrest, stop, decay, and then we can cover the decay, we can fill the decayed areas with a biocompatible material, and we don’t have to drill the tooth,” he said.
The meeting will be at 9 a.m. The board meets once every two months, and the meetings are open to the public. Information about it can be found at bit.ly/0103Dental online.
The dental board is one among many under the Secretary of State Office of Professional Regulation. Its members are appointed by the governor.
“What needs to be understood is there is a huge, huge lack of dental care, close to 100 million people in the United States, one third of the population, just don’t seek dental care,” Echternach said. “There are many barriers. Money is one of them, getting time off work is another one.”
Allowing dental hygienists to do more should alleviate some of this, he said. It also may help to solve another problem Vermont and other places have experienced: a lack of dental hygienists to begin with.
Dr. Rebecca Foulk is founder and president of HealthHUB in South Royalton. It’s a school-based clinic that’s grown throughout the decades and provides medical and mental health services, as well as dental services, to children.
Echternach is the dental director of HealthHUB Mobile Dental Clinic.
Since last January, HealthHUB has been looking for, and been unable to find, a registered dental hygienist to replace one that was retiring, Foulk said.
There have been few applicants, she said on Tuesday. Many individuals who apply aren’t what HealthHUB is looking for, and the few who would have been a good fit couldn’t accept it for one reason or another.
“There’s a real shortage,” she said. “It’s not just hygienists, it’s in the entire field, and in any area of health care considered primary care right now, there’s a shortage of providers. We offer counseling services to students, too, but we haven’t been able to find another counselor. We have one full-time person, and she’s swamped. She’s got a waiting list, and there’s a huge need, and we can’t find another provider.”
She said she’s hopeful Echternach’s pitch to the board will be successful, as it would make the role of dental hygienist more attractive to those in that field.
She said that HealthHUB received a $350,000 earmark from U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ office to improve its mobile trailers, and it’s frustrating that the personnel piece isn’t there yet.
“When you create a work environment that’s really exciting, really interesting and will allow people to really do things they find interesting, and they know are helpful you don’t have to worry about attracting people,” said Echternach.
He said he’s confident the Board of Dental Examiners will make the change. He’s argued for such things before the board in the past and was able to get some changes made, albeit after showing a great deal of research.
Patrick Gallivan, executive director of the Vermont State Dental Society, said there’s likely no one solution for recruiting more dental hygienists and the like, and that a number of things will have to be looked at.
“The dental society has been engaged in a variety of activities to try and recruit, and attract people to the dental professions,” Gallivan said.
Gallivan said the society was supportive of the money Vermont set aside last year to relocate workers to the state. It would also like to see more done to help with student loan debt.
“Our hope is, we’ll continue to do that this coming year,” he said.
