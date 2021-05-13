WILLIAMSTOWN — The fire-damaged remains of the Williamstown United Federated Church will begin to be toppled by an excavator today and by Saturday night the site should be cleared and the charred remnants of the 170-year-old building will be sitting in piles at the old town dump.
What comes next is still an open question, according to Pastor Doug Cameron, whose small congregation is still mourning the loss of what for some had been their place of worship for all of their decades-long lives.
That ended on April 26 when a late-night fire, which burned well into the next morning, was spotted in the steeple of a church that was widely viewed as one of Williamstown’s architectural treasures.
By daybreak, the steeple and the clock tower were gone and the sanctuary was gutted by fire that melted the pipes of the church’s prized 1868 Nutting organ.
The cause of the fire remains undetermined, and while it isn’t considered suspicious, the damage is done.
Though the walls of the second-floor sanctuary are still standing and the fire didn’t reach the floor below, the gut-wrenching view from Route 14 is about to shift again.
Later today a pair of excavators — one big enough bring down what’s left of the old church, the other to scoop up the debris and load it onto trucks — will begin that chore.
Hebert Excavation Corp. has donated the equipment and the operators and Larry Hebert said the task of taking down the church he didn’t attend but will miss, will be careful work at first.
The hope, Hebert said, is to salvage timbers that might be re-purposed.
“If we can save them, we will,” Hebert said, explaining he expects the walls will be toppled by tonight and if all goes well on Saturday, the site will be cleared by nightfall.
According to Hebert, that will involve loading trucks being donated by another local businessman — Adam Stone — so that the material can be transported to the old town dump. Yet another local businessman — Mike Avery — will be waiting there with an excavator of his own that he’ll use to stack up what’s left of the church for the time being.
“It’s community,” Hebert said. “We do what we can.”
Cameron said the gesture is appreciated and it has an awful lot of company.
“The outpouring of support within the community and all the different churches here in Vermont has been overwhelming,” he said. “They’ve offered everything from crosses and candles and organs and pianos and sound systems.”
And excavators and dump trucks that Hebert hopes will have the site cleared before Cameron delivers his Sunday morning sermon in the church two doors down.
Once home to the local Methodist Church, the building is owned by United Federated Church and has already hosted its first two in-person Sunday services since the start of the pandemic. The first — a “healing service” — was held less than a week after the fire. The second was last week.
But for the fire, both would have been held in the church with the pipe organ that couldn’t be saved, the Paul Revere bell that was, and the century-old clock that was donated to the town and might yet be repaired.
The clock was insured for more than $90,000, many of its damaged parts were salvaged and the Select Board agreed this week to explore whether fixing it is an option even if where to put it is a question they can’t answer.
Building a new church on the soon-to-be-cleared site probably isn’t an option and while Cameron acknowledged there has been some talk of building a dining hall and kitchen to replace the ones lost in the fire, he’s heard other ideas too.
“That really hasn’t been decided yet by the congregation,” he said, suggesting it probably won’t be for several weeks.
Cameron said members of the congregation have asked Hebert to salvage some of the larger structural beams from what remains of the old church with an eye toward the future.
“When we get ready to do whatever we’re going to do on that piece of property, maybe we can use some of those beams in the structure that we put up,” he said. “It will be a piece of the old church that will always be part of us.”
Cameron said there wasn’t much in the building that wasn’t destroyed. Some dining room tables and chairs stored in the basement were salvaged, the gas stove appears to still be working and some pictures, documents and children’s books were recovered from the lower level.
“Everything in the sanctuary was completely destroyed,” he said.
Make that almost everything, though Cameron said he and others tried in vain to find a large brass cross that was on the communion table. They remain hopeful it might turn up during the demolition.
There were a couple of “God moments.” A pair of ceramic angels on the windowsills in the sanctuary were recovered, as was a picture of Jesus holding a lamb that was donated by a church member and hanging in a stairwell that was heavily damaged by fire.
“Everything around it was destroyed, but it hardly even got wet,” he said of the picture, which has been given back to the family that donated it.
Cameron predicted the work that will start today and likely conclude on Saturday will be another step in the grieving process for congregants — some of whom he predicted would likely be on hand to witness the demolition. Those that don’t will be in for another jolt when they come to Mass on Sunday.
“It’s going to be hard to see,” he said. “You go by a building — your church — that’s burned and now you’re going to go by a spot where there was a church and … for the time being it’s just going to be an empty lot.”
david.delcore
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.