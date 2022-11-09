MONTPELIER — Two incumbents and the mayor of Montpelier, all Democrats, have been elected to the three seats representing Washington County and the towns of Braintree, Orange and Stowe in the state Senate.

According to the Vermont secretary of state’s website, Democrat Ann Cummings received the most votes at 20,507, Democrat/Progressive Anne Watson finished second with 17,860 votes, and Democrat/Progressive Andrew Perchlik came in third with 16,521 votes.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com

