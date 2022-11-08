MONTPELIER — There weren’t enough towns reporting to make a call by deadline Tuesday night for the three Washington County Senate seats, but the three Democrats in the running had the most votes.
With 12 towns reporting, Democrat Ann Cummings was in the lead with 11,182 votes, followed by Democrat/Progressive Anne Watson with 9,314, Democrat/Progressive Andrew Perchlik with 8,604, Republican Paul Bean with 6,473, Republican Dwayne Tucker with 5,692 and Republican/Libertarian Dexter Lefavour with 3,116.
Cabot, Duxbury, East Montpelier, Middlesex, Roxbury, Warren, Worcester, Braintree, Orange and Stowe had yet to report unofficial results to The Times Argus by deadline on Tuesday.
The district had covered only Washington County until the latest legislative reapportionment added the three towns of Braintree, Orange and Stowe.
Cummings, of Montpelier, is seeking her 13th term. She is a former mayor of Montpelier and retired real estate agent. She is chair of the Senate Committee on Finance.
Perchlik, of Marshfield, is seeking his third term. He is director of the Vermont Clean Energy Development Fund.
Watson is the mayor of Montpelier and a math teacher at Montpelier High School.
Bean, of Northfield, runs the e-commerce store Treasures Everywhere, and works in marketing. His family owned and operated Bean Chevrolet in Northfield.
Lefavour, of Middlesex, is a civil engineer who has run unsuccessfully for office in the State House twice before, including for a Washington County Senate seat in 2014 and for a Vermont House seat representing Middlesex and East Montpelier in 2016.
Tucker, a consulting engineer, ran unsuccessfully for a state Senate seat in 2020 and 2018.
