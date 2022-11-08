MONTPELIER — There weren’t enough towns reporting to make a call by deadline Tuesday night for the three Washington County Senate seats, but the three Democrats in the running had the most votes.

With 12 towns reporting, Democrat Ann Cummings was in the lead with 11,182 votes, followed by Democrat/Progressive Anne Watson with 9,314, Democrat/Progressive Andrew Perchlik with 8,604, Republican Paul Bean with 6,473, Republican Dwayne Tucker with 5,692 and Republican/Libertarian Dexter Lefavour with 3,116.

