MARSHFIELD — There wasn’t much disagreement when the two candidates running for the Democratic nomination for the Washington-6 Vermont House seat took part in a forum Thursday.
Marc Mihaly, a former dean of the Vermont Law School and current vice chair of the Calais Select Board, and Bram Towbin, a former Plainfield Select Board member and former road commissioner, are running in the state primary in August for the seat that encompasses Calais, Plainfield and Marshfield. They are running to replace Janet Ancel, a long-serving House member who is not seeking re-election.
The pair took part in a forum Thursday with about 30 people in attendance at Twinfield Union School. The event was moderated by Steven Pappas, publisher and executive editor of The Times Argus. This is the second public event the candidates have taken part in, with the first being a debate at the Calais Town Hall in June.
Thursday’s discussion, which was recorded by Central Vermont Television and will be rebroadcast and posted on CVTV’s website, touched on topics which included COVID migration, tax reform, bringing jobs to the state and broadband. If residents came into the discussion looking for ways to differentiate the two candidates, Towbin and Mihaly didn’t do them any favors because the pair found themselves agreeing with each other more often than not.
Pappas asked the candidates how they would address the lack of quality child care in the state.
Mihaly said right now, the system is broken at both ends. He said parents pay too much for the service, if they can even find it. He said providers are hard to come by because they don’t make a livable wage.
“No sensible person wants to go into child care as a career because they know they can’t make enough to make it worth their while. So we have to fix that. There’s just not enough money in the system,” he said.
Mihaly said the only solution he saw was more funding from the state. He said he did not have an answer as to where that money would come from. Mihaly said he’s progressive, but also believes people should live within their means, so raising taxes on “normal Vermonters” wasn’t the answer.
Towbin said it’s important to “not have the perfect be the enemy of the good.” He said a woman in Plainfield had been running a child care business for nearly 30 years. He said she was asked by the state to pay for classes on how to run a day care as part of the state’s regulations.
“Now I am all for credentials, and I am all for resolving the problem of quality child care. But, unfortunately, she left the child care business. And I have spoken to a lot of young mothers who’ve been interested in the child care business, but one phone call hearing what the regulations are, they’re just not interested at all,” Towbin said.
He said there is a crisis in this state with the lack of child care. He said the state should be welcoming providers who might not have the ideal situation, but are still providing the service.
Towbin said he didn’t know if adding more money, which he supported, would happen quickly enough to address the problem.
Pappas asked the candidates whether they are concerned about potentially putting themselves in harm’s way by trying to be legislators, given the extreme rhetoric and threats being leveled against politicians and the ready access residents have to lawmakers at the State House. He asked them if they are worried about being shot.
Mihaly said he’s not. He said the chances are higher that he end up in a fatal car crash.
“I hope that the craziness that’s national doesn’t infect us here, and I don’t think it will. I think that we have an incredibly civil Legislature and, in fact, society,” he said.
Mihaly said he’s knocked on many doors while campaigning. He said not one resident has been rude to him.
He said part of being in a successful Legislature is working across the aisle, to figure out “what makes them tick” to see if there is any area that overlaps with what both sides want.
Towbin said a significant portion of the Legislature is not seeking reelection. He said this is an opportunity to form a connection to the community.
He said the anger and rage people feel comes from disconnection. Towbin fought back tears talking about a discussion he had with an older resident.
“He said, ‘Why are you talking to me? I don’t matter.’ That was really sad. I said to him, I made a promise, I said, ‘I’m going to come back to your house if I’m successful, and I want to hear about what you think about things.’ That’s the root of the anger and disengagement. It’s people thinking, ‘I don’t matter.’ And when you think you don’t matter, you start doing crazy stuff,” he said.
The civics discussion continued, with Pappas asking the candidates how they are going to get more residents engaged in a productive way.
Mihaly said his wife writes children’s books, which talk about civics. He said the discussion starts with teaching civics in school.
He said he’s been pleased by the experience of knocking on doors and talking to people while campaigning. He said, if elected, he’ll keep doing it.
“You need to talk to people. They have to see your face,” he said.
Mihaly said it can be awkward driving up someone’s driveway. He said it can feel like he’s intruding on their lives, but they talk and tell him they are glad he spoke with them.
He said the Legislature takes Mondays off. He said on those days he plans to be in the district talking with residents.
Towbin said he agreed with Mihaly about reaching out to residents. As road commissioner, he said he’s heard from plenty of people about road issues, and there have been some difficult conversations.
He said Plainfield was dealing with people speeding on back roads. Towbin said he supported bringing in the sheriff’s department to conduct patrols to reduce speeding. He said that didn’t sit well with an anarchist group that lived in town.
“I went up and had that difficult conversation. We didn’t agree, but I think it’s making people feel that they matter. Because even though I don’t agree, I acknowledge the point of view. … You have to dignify the person with a discussion,” he said.
eric.blaisdell
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.