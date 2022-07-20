MONTPELIER — The three people running for the Democratic nomination for the Washington-5 Vermont House district took part in a forum Monday that touched on topics, including abortion and what kind of Democrat they are.
Ela Chapin, Theo Kennedy and Zachary Sullivan are each running to replace Rep. Kimberly Jessup, a Democrat who is not seeking reelection. The trio are looking to serve in a district which encompasses East Montpelier and Middlesex. They took part in a forum Monday at the Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Montpelier moderated by Susan Clark, the town meeting moderator in Middlesex.
Clark asked the candidates what kind of Democrat they are and what committees they would like to serve on, if elected.
Chapin, an East Montpelier resident who worked for 15 years as the state’s director of the Farm & Forest Viability Program, said this is her first time running for office.
“I am still learning about what kind of Democrat exactly I would be,” she said.
Chapin described herself as progressive, “but maybe fiscally sensitive.”
She said she cares about individuals while also being passionate about topics like climate change. Chapin said balancing those needs is important to her.
“You can’t just think about what we want to accomplish at a big level without thinking about the impact to people in our communities on the ground,” she said.
She said she would like to serve on committees dealing with the judiciary, agriculture, natural resources and economic development.
Sullivan, an analyst in health policy and health care in East Montpelier who moved to Vermont in 2014 to help the state create an ultimately unsuccessful single-payer health care system, said he shares many values with progressives. He said one of his early political heroes was Harvey Milk, a civil and human rights leader who was the first openly gay man to be elected to public office in California in the 1970s.
He said Milk talked about the need to give people hope.
“And I really see that from the progressive side,” he said.
Sullivan said he was part of the Green Mountain Care Board when the state launched the Vermont Health Connect website which crashed and had to be rebuilt. He said that experience, while the website itself was a small part of the single-payer effort, caused residents to question their trust in government.
“How were we ever going to tell people we’re going to take over the entire health care system when we can’t launch a website? That went through a lot of people’s minds,” he said.
Sullivan said he feels strongly that if someone believes the government should be used to “do big things” then the government has to work, which is how he approaches policy and programs.
For committees, Sullivan said he could see himself working on health care, human services and possibly appropriations if he first gets some experience at the State House.
Kennedy, a Middlesex attorney who worked for seven years as director of planning, policy and regulation at the state Department for Children and Families, described himself as an “inclusive Democrat.”
He recalled his father bringing him to protests of the Vietnam War and saw big legislation passed including Title IX, the Civil Rights Act, the Clean Air Act and the Clean Water Act.
“Many of the things that seem to underpin our progressive values today and my whole life,” he said.
Kennedy said he serves as vice chair of the Washington County Democrats. He said when looking at the platforms of the Democrats and Progressives, the only difference he saw was when it came to funding from political action committees, or PACs.
“I want to bring people together,” he said.
Kennedy said as much as he is a Democrat, it doesn’t matter to him much what someone’s political affiliation would be. He said what mattered to him was how much interest and passion and “smarts” someone brings to solving problems.
He said he has interests in committees that work on natural resources, energy and health care.
Clark asked the candidates for their stance on reproductive rights and Prop 5, which would enshrine abortion access in the state’s constitution.
Sullivan said he supports and plans to vote for Prop 5 in November and he fully expects it to pass. He said the more interesting question to him is what comes after that.
“We’re in an environment now where red states are trying to reach beyond their borders to enforce their laws. And we’re looking at situations where we may be providing a lot of abortion care to out-of-staters,” he said.
Sullivan said the state needs to be prepared for that. He said he was looking at Connecticut where if someone in Texas sues someone in Connecticut for having an abortion, the person being sued can file a counter lawsuit.
He said Vermont could set up a system where subpoenas related to abortion filed from other states could not be enforced here and people would not be extradited to other states because they were facing criminal charges from having an abortion or facilitating an abortion.
Kennedy said he’s still reeling from the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
“Our personal autonomy, our most private decisions, who we love ... whether we use contraception, whether we carry a baby to term, whether we marry across gender or across race. These are immensely private decisions,” he said.
Kennedy said he’s the president-elect of the Vermont Public Health Association. He said he recently took part in a meeting in Washington, D.C., where abortion was a large part of the conversation. He said those in blue states were trying to figure out how to help those in red states.
Kennedy said state leaders need to figure out how Vermont can be a safe haven for those seeking abortion.
Chapin said she’s been advocating for women’s rights and reproductive liberty her whole life. She said she agreed with the other candidates that the state needs to see what can be done here, but the fight is at the national level. She said this is not the first right that the U.S. Supreme Court will look to take away.
“Reproductive rights are basic human rights,” she said. “the U.S. is going in the opposite direction from many countries around the world, bucking all of the international trends.”
Chapin said a majority of adults believe abortion should be legal all or most of the time. She said one in four pregnancies end in abortion.
“Laws that prohibit abortion do not statistically reduce abortion rates at all,” she said. “They only make them unsafe and taboo.”
Chapin said other states are working on laws that make sure abortion is covered under health insurance, provide compensation to those who travel to a state for an abortion, expand which professionals can conduct abortions and block the disclosure of medical records to those outside the state.
“There are things that Vermont can do to continue to protect people here and that come here,” she said.
