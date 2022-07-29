MONTPELIER — The two Democratic candidates for the Washington County state’s attorney’s office took part in a virtual forum Thursday night, touching on issues which included police credibility and possible expansion of restorative justice practices.
The forum was co-hosted by the Vermont chapter of the ACLU and the Women’s Justice & Freedom Initiative. The candidates included Bridget Grace, a current deputy state’s attorney in Washington County and former defense attorney, and Michelle Donnelly, a former deputy prosecutor who now works as a professor at the Vermont Law School. Both are running in the Aug. 9 primary to replace Rory Thibault, the county’s current state’s attorney who is running for Vermont attorney general.
The pair were joined by Sarah George, Chittenden County state’s attorney who is running for reelection, and Tim Lueders-Dumont, another deputy prosecutor in Washington County, and Eva P. Vekos, a defense attorney, who are both running for the top prosecutor’s job in Addison County.
The candidates were asked what their top priorities would be, if elected.
Grace said coming out of the pandemic, much of the criminal cases the county is seeing involve addiction and mental health issues.
“Unfortunately, a lot of times these cases end up in the criminal justice system because that’s the only system that’s left to take care of them. I think when we have these cases coming in, we need to think outside the box in how we resolve them,” she said.
Grace said she didn’t think “traditional sentences” were necessarily the right way to resolve those cases. She said the state should be sending these cases to diversion and other avenues focused on rehabilitation.
She said she also would focus on the county’s trial backlog so that victims can see resolution in those cases.
Donnelly said she, too, would work on addressing the backlog of cases. She said she would look at older open cases to see how they can be resolved in an efficient manner while also promoting justice and safety.
She said, as a family attorney, she often represents victims of domestic violence who seek court orders against their abusers. Donnelly said at the start of the pandemic, the phone stopped ringing.
“People weren’t reaching out for help,” she said. “They were in their homes with their abusers. They didn’t have the privacy or space or the safety to request help. But when they finally did, the level of violence had increased in the home.”
She said addressing domestic violence would be a significant priority for her.
The candidates were asked how they would deal with police credibility issues where prosecutors issue so-called Brady or Giglio letters, named after national court cases. These letters alert defense attorneys to credibility issues involving individual police officers, which can include lying in affidavits or showing bias against someone or engaging in possible criminal activity.
The letters can be career ending for officers because prosecutors often refuse to take cases involving an investigating officer with such a letter against them. The state does not host a central location for these letters, though the Vermont chapter of the ACLU launched its own database last month, which contains letters it has obtained across the state.
Donnelly said these letters are important to ensure consistency of prosecutions and justice for defendants.
“It is really important for prosecutors to know if a law enforcement officer is compromised in some way. Especially if they’ve moved departments. So I would support having a database for all prosecutors statewide to know which law enforcement officers have those letters and making sure those letters are disclosed appropriately,” she said.
Grace said her office currently has a policy in place for how these letters are issued. She said she would work on having a statewide standard for such letters.
“I don’t think it’s appropriate that when they are issued depends on what county you are in. I think if you look statewide, you’ll find counties that have never issued, the state’s attorney has never issued a Giglio or Brady letter,” she said.
Grace said a statewide standard would also help law enforcement know when these letters are issued.
Current state law typically does not allow cases where domestic or sexual violence or stalking is involved to be referred to restorative justice practices. The candidates were asked if they would be willing to offer victims of such cases a “menu” of options on how a case could proceed instead of criminal prosecution or nothing.
Donnelly said restorative practices can be used in many areas, but domestic violence is an area where it would have to be deployed carefully. She said often in those relationships, there is a large power imbalance where there has been a campaign spanning months or years where the abuser has been chipping away at the victim’s confidence, sense of self and autonomy. She said this happens before the first assault is committed.
“While the act of violence is what might get (the defendant) sent to the criminal justice system to be dealt with, there’s been things that are not considered crimes that are emotional and psychological abuse that may have been occurring for months or even years,” she said.
Donnelly said it also was a bit unfair to put the responsibility on how a case should proceed on the victim. She said the victim’s voice is important in the process, but it’s the state’s attorney’s job to protect public safety and make those decisions.
Grace said some states are already implementing restorative justice into domestic assault cases. She said it was an interesting idea and she’s interested in pursuing it and looking into it more.
She said these states use community members to act as the victim so that the victim isn’t traumatized again by the process.
She said often times in domestic assault cases, the two people involved are in a relationship and want to continue that relationship.
“I think the restorative option is a good avenue and ultimately what we want is to stop that violence that’s occurring. If this is the way to do that, I’d support it and certainly look into ways we could implement it here in Washington County,” she said.
