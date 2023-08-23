MONTPELIER — A city that has long celebrated the fact it is home to three rivers continues to wonder what to do about that in the wake of catastrophic flooding that decimated its downtown while causing crippling damage to some surrounding neighborhoods.

The second in a series of flood-related forums — this one at the State House — attracted another large crowd Tuesday night, even as moderator Paul Costello declared it was time to delve into some of the ideas that surfaced during and after the “brainstorming” session held earlier this month on the Vermont College of Fine Arts campus.

