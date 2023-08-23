MONTPELIER — A city that has long celebrated the fact it is home to three rivers continues to wonder what to do about that in the wake of catastrophic flooding that decimated its downtown while causing crippling damage to some surrounding neighborhoods.
The second in a series of flood-related forums — this one at the State House — attracted another large crowd Tuesday night, even as moderator Paul Costello declared it was time to delve into some of the ideas that surfaced during and after the “brainstorming” session held earlier this month on the Vermont College of Fine Arts campus.
Costello urged residents — most from Montpelier and some from beyond — to focus on one of nine topics that emerged as common themes following the first of three forums organized by Montpelier Alive and the Montpelier Foundation in collaboration with the city.
“This (forum) is about digging deeper,” Costello explained. “Getting into: ‘What are the things that are practical that can be moved forward?’”
Six weeks removed from what he and others characterized as the greatest disaster Montpelier has faced in 100 years, Costello said that remains an unanswered question in a city where recovery and resiliency are top of mind.
Though he wasn’t the first to do so Tuesday night, Costello issued a call for unity before those in attendance broke into small groups to discuss the topic most interesting to them.
“It’s not a day, today, for debate, politics, one-upmanship, … making noise, or fighting for your corner,” he warned. “It’s a day to think together.”
It wasn’t a night to make any binding decisions, he said, but it was designed to hone in on ideas that should be the focus of a third forum set for Sept. 7.
“Let’s build a big list,” he said, urging residents to consider, “What are the ones that are most important? What are the most impactful? What are the most unifying? What are the ones that are going to make this a better place for the next generation … and what are the ones within our power?” On a night when residents were told the Montpelier Foundation has raised $1.6 million towards its $2 million flood relief goal and the city is closely monitoring the forums, local business owner Sarah DeFelice urged them to embrace the eventual results of a still-unfolding process.
Speaking on behalf of Montpelier Alive, DeFelice suggested “change needs to happen” in order for Montpelier’s downtown to rebound. “We’re going to have to be open to change because we want our streets back, we want to be vibrant, we want our doors to be open, we want our Sunday stroll to get our baked goods, go to the book store, go to the toy store,” she said. “We all want that back.”
According to DeFelice, there is no room for dissent.
“We need to be a full team in this rebuild, and we need to accept the change that needs to happen,” she said.
First, they need to agree on what that change might look like — an exercise that lurched forward during moderated small group sessions, like one on what could be done in the river corridor to limit future damage when the floodplain floods.
It was a dizzying discussion during which there was support voiced for removing some existing dams and installing new ones, and whether dredging the river was a good or bad idea.
One participant suggested corralling the North Branch of the Winooski River in a “concrete funnel” and creating parks on top of it. Another suggested “lowering State Street” to create capacity for flood water that doesn’t currently exist.
Most agreed the dam at Wrightsville Reservoir served its purpose, but some wondered whether it could be tweaked and others suggested draining the reservoir when the forecast includes a flood warning would allow it to hold more water.
Though he wasn’t the first to propose it, John Snell’s “slow the flow” suggestion enjoyed broad support, while ideas for accomplishing it ranged from simple rain gardens to incentivizing farmers and landowners in nearby towns to allow their fields to flood.
Resident Howard Michaelson said those ideas wouldn’t have prevented what predictably happened in downtown Montpelier last month.
“The water is going to come,” he said. “It doesn’t matter how many different ways we try to mitigate it, we’re in a valley here, and it’s going to flood.”
Barring a plan to relocate downtown Montpelier, Michaelson suggested focusing on ways to reduce the damage it sustains in future floods.
It was a discussion during which some worried they were out of their depth and eager for more data and interested in the opinion of assembled experts, one of whom suggested Montpelier was the victim of the “perfect storm.”
Lesley-Ann Dupigny-Giroux, the state’s climatologist, said massive rain that fell on already saturated ground caused swollen rivers to spill into city streets.
“It was almost like a perfect storm here in Montpelier,” she said. “You had almost every kind of rain that fell in an urban area (where the river is) channelized like this,” she said. “Everything came together perfectly, unfortunately.”
The small group discussions, which touched on topics ranging from emergency planning and food security to municipal infrastructure and support for downtowns, each produced a short list of priorities that Costello said will be further refined during the Sept. 7 forum.