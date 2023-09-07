BARRE TOWN — Town officials agree East Street Extension needs a name change, because residents report their mail and other deliveries regularly end up at East Street in Barre City, but they aren't quite sure what the new name should be.
In his notes to the select board ahead of the board's regular Tuesday meeting, Town Manager Chris Violette said resident Burnie Allen approached him about changing the name of East Street Extension, a town highway Allen has lived on since 1980. Violette said Allen reported there has been confusion between this roadway and East Street in Barre City, with deliveries that were meant for town residents mistakenly delivered to the city street.
Violette said in his notes Allen and other residents who live on East Street Extension suggested renaming the roadway Ridge Road. He said they reported that used to be what the roadway was called, but he couldn't find any documentation to support that.
The board took the topic up Tuesday with Allen in attendance.
Board Chair Paul White said at Tuesday's meeting he had found an undated map that referred to the stretch as Ridge Road. But other documentation showed the roadway was named East Street Extension when it was first built in the 1950s. So officials surmised the stretch was renamed Ridge Road at some point and then changed back to East Street Extension.
White noted it appeared East Street Extension had indeed been an extension of the city's street at one point, but the city renamed the connecting section Winter Meadow.
Brandon Garbacik, the town's planning and zoning administrator who also serves as the town's E911 coordinator, submitted a memo to the board stating there are several roads in town with “ridge” or some variation in the name, including Ridgewood Terrace, Pine Ridge Road and Windridge Drive. Garbacik said he had concerns that renaming East Street Extension to Ridge Road would only shift confusion and delivery issues to those other roads with “ridge” in the name and wouldn't solve the issue.
Allen said he's spoken to all the residents who live on East Street Extension and they all report the same problems with deliveries. He said he would get a call about twice a week telling him his mail or a package had been dropped off mistakenly in the city. Allen said it would work the other way, as well, with town residents mistakenly receiving deliveries meant for East Street in the city.
Beyond deliveries, Allen said his main concern was in the event of an emergency, an ambulance or emergency responders may mistakenly respond to the wrong East Street when called. He noted even Google will show the city street when someone searches for the extension in town.
Allen said the subdivision where he lives is called Aljen Acres, a combination of his father Robert Allen's name and Carl Jensen's name. If the stretch isn't going to be renamed Ridge Road, Burnie Allen suggested Aljen Road instead. He said he didn't think there were any other roads in town with “Aljen” in the name.
Violette, who served for more than 20 years as the town's fire chief before taking the town manager position, said he's experienced being confused as to where he needed to respond because the emergency was on a road that had a similar name to another road.
“I have absolutely 100% no doubt that (the name) should be changed,” he said.
Violette echoed Garbacik's concerns about renaming the stretch Ridge Road because of the confusion that could cause with other town roads.
White said he's also 100% on board with changing the name, but he didn't think calling it a road was appropriate. He said the stretch is too short, so he'd rather see lane, street or drive in the name.
White said he, too, thought of including Aljen in the name rather than ridge.
Garbacik said “Aljen” could get confused with Allen Street, which runs through both the city and the town.
Board members Norma Malone and Bob Nelson said they'd support a name including Aljen, though Malone said she'd want “Aljen Acres” included so people didn't think Aljen was a misspelling of Allen. Burnie Allen said he came up with that alternative himself after being told Ridge Road likely wasn't a good fit. He said he'd have to take the Aljen suggestion back to his neighbors to get their feedback.
He said he appreciated the board considering a name change.
“Anything is going to help, believe me,” Burnie Allen said.
No action was taken on this topic Tuesday. White said he didn't hear any objection to changing the name, but officials need to figure out what the new name should be.