BARRE TOWN — Town officials agree East Street Extension needs a name change, because residents report their mail and other deliveries regularly end up at East Street in Barre City, but they aren't quite sure what the new name should be.

In his notes to the select board ahead of the board's regular Tuesday meeting, Town Manager Chris Violette said resident Burnie Allen approached him about changing the name of East Street Extension, a town highway Allen has lived on since 1980. Violette said Allen reported there has been confusion between this roadway and East Street in Barre City, with deliveries that were meant for town residents mistakenly delivered to the city street.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com