MONTPELIER — Through Friday, Aug. 18, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., motorists can expect significant delays on U.S. routes 2 and 302 as crews continue adjusting structures throughout the project.

Motorists can expect lane closures and alternating one-way traffic on U.S. 302 from the project limits at the Berlin/Montpelier town line to the intersection with U.S. 2 at the roundabout.