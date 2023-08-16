MONTPELIER — Through Friday, Aug. 18, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., motorists can expect significant delays on U.S. routes 2 and 302 as crews continue adjusting structures throughout the project.
Motorists can expect lane closures and alternating one-way traffic on U.S. 302 from the project limits at the Berlin/Montpelier town line to the intersection with U.S. 2 at the roundabout.
Motorists can also expect lane closures and alternating one-way traffic on U.S. 2 beginning at Berlin Street and continuing on U.S. 2 to the eastern end of the project limits, near the Berlin/Montpelier town line. Flaggers will be present to assist motorists through the work zone.
Motorists are reminded to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone.
This work is part of the Class 1 State paving project along U.S. Route 302 in conjunction with a Class 1 paving project along U.S. Route 2 in Montpelier. Both paving projects are scheduled to be completed in the fall.