BARRE — It's up to a judge whether an attempted second-degree murder charge will be dismissed in a case where an Orange man is accused of trying to run a woman over.
Tyler L. Knapp, 31, has been charged with felony counts of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree aggravated domestic assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and gross negligent operation. If convicted, Knapp faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. Knapp pleaded not guilty to the charges in March. He is currently being held without bail at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
According to court records, Knapp had assaulted the victim and a member of his family at his home in Orange. The victim told police Knapp’s car had a flat tire and when she said something about it he got angry and threw her through an open doorway. She told police a family member of Knapp’s tried to stop him from assaulting her and the family member was also assaulted by Knapp.
Police said Knapp had picked her up because he wanted to talk about the assault. She told police Knapp wanted to hug her, but she refused, and he became enraged.
The victim reported she got out of the car after Knapp told her to and then he yelled at her to get back into the car and tried to hit her with it, according to court records. She told police she was able to get out of the way, according to court records, and Knapp drove onto someone’s lawn.
The victim reported she ran away from Knapp, but he followed her and again tried to hit her with his vehicle.
A witness told police he saw the incident. Police said the witness reported it appeared she was trying to get away from Knapp’s vehicle. The witness told police he saw Knapp drive onto someone’s lawn, and it appeared he was trying to hit the victim.
Defense attorney Michael Shane filed a motion to dismiss the attempted murder charge on Aug. 17. A hearing was held on the motion Friday in Washington County criminal court in Barre. Officer Amos Gaylord, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit the victim reported Knapp had hit her with the vehicle. But Shane said this was “a fabrication by the officer” because the victim was deposed and testified she was never struck by Knapp's vehicle.
Shane argued the state did not have enough evidence to support the attempted murder charge. He said Knapp repeatedly asked the victim to get back into the vehicle during the incident. Shane said toward the end of the incident, she was in the fetal position wrapped around a tree sapling and Knapp did not hit her, despite her vulnerable state.
He said the witness who saw the incident was also deposed and he reported Knapp was driving about 5 to 10 mph at the time. Shane said the witness reported if Knapp wanted to hit the victim, he could have hit the accelerator when he was following her.
Shane said what Knapp did might fall under a reckless endangerment or negligent operation charge, but not attempted murder.
He argued the victim was never physically hurt in the incident and called police about an hour afterwards. He said in his motion the witness didn't call police after observing the incident.
Washington County State's Attorney Rory Thibault said whether or not Knapp actually hit the victim with the vehicle is somewhat irrelevant to Knapp's intention. Thibault said someone can also be convicted of second-degree attempted murder if they demonstrate a wanton disregard for the consequences of their actions.
He said the victim has been unequivocal that Knapp attempted to hurt her.
Thibault conceded Shane had brought up some valid points, but they were issues for a jury to decide, not a judge in a motion to dismiss.
Judge Kevin Griffin said he would take the matter under advisement and issue a written decision at a later date.
