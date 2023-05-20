MONTPELIER – A defense lawyer has questioned a decision by Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark to file criminal charges against two state troopers for the use of a bean bag in an effort to deescalate an unruly suspect on a roof at Windham County home almost a year ago.
Attorney David Sleigh, of St. Johnsbury, who represents Patrol Sgt. Ryan Wood, said Friday the decision by the AG sets a bad precedent in Vermont.
Clark's office said this week it wants Wood and Trooper Zachary Trocki charged with two misdemeanors: reckless endangerment and simple assault for the incident about 2:15 a.m. June 17, 2022, in Newfane, according to Mike O'Neil, executive director of the Vermont State Troopers union.
Sleigh, who has been critical of police in Vermont throughout his longtime career as a defense lawyer, said this case is one of those exceptions in which he believes charges are unwarranted.
"Look, I’ve critically cross-examined cops about their performance for years. And I was an early and vocal opponent of 'command and control' militarization of local police," Sleigh said.
"But these men and women wade into trouble every day with the objective of keeping us safe. The Attorney General’s hindsight second guessing and attempts to criminalize good faith conduct is reprehensible and dangerous," Sleigh said.
Burlington defense lawyer Rob Sussman, who represents Trocki, could not be reached for comment.
Clark, who did not respond to a phone message Thursday, remained unavailable Friday.
Her chief of staff, Lauren Jandl, issued a one-line statement on Thursday night: "Prosecutors are subject to particular rules of professional responsibility that prevent us from commenting at this time."
The statement did not cite any specifics rules. Jandl later offered the print rules, which appear to limit, but don't prohibit Clark from speaking about the case.
The last two Attorney Generals – T.J. Donovan and Susanne Young – both took no action on the case. Clark, who was sworn in in early January, is now proceeding.
Windham County State's Attorney Tracy Shriver punted the case to then-Orleans County State's Attorney Jennifer Barrett, who was sworn in as a state judge in late September 2022. It was unclear this week whether the case was retained by her successor or was passed to a more experienced prosecutor.
County prosecutors and the Attorney General have concurrent jurisdiction over criminal cases.
Sleigh said Clark's office has been uncooperative in the Newfane case. He said he is unaware of the basis for the proposed criminal charges.
"I've seen nothing," Sleigh said.
Sleigh said he knows little about the case, except for what has been reported by the news media.
He said he sat in 11 months ago when Wood provided his statement to state police investigators. He said he had heard nothing since the interview except in recent days he learned the Attorney General said she wanted the two troopers charged.
Sleigh said Clark's office recently asked whether he would accept the court citation on behalf of his client. Sleigh said he requested the Attorney General share the proposed affidavit of probable cause for the two proposed charges. Clark's office refused the request, according to Sleigh.
Sleigh said he declined to accept the citation and is leaving it up to Clark's office to serve Wood.
O'Neil said Friday afternoon he is concerned the decision will have on department morale and recruiting efforts.
State police records show the department, which is authorized 329 troopers, had 52 vacancies at the end of April. It also had another 21 troopers that were unavailable because they were attending the police academy, were on military or long-term leave or worker's compensation.
Applications are down about 80% in recent years, the department noted.
O'Neil said interested persons are less likely to apply when everybody is going to be looking over their shoulder on every case.
O’Neil said he believes there is a strong objection to “the criminalization of a split-second public safety decision” by Clark’s office.
He said the issue should be dealt with internally through policies and procedures.
News reports after the incident indicated Wood and Trocki were dispatched to the two-story residence on Vermont 30 due to a complaint by the homeowner about a guest causing property damage and acting irrationally about 2:15 in the morning.
The troopers found the suspect on the roof brandishing a handheld saw near the back side of the house on a surface slightly above street level, police said. The man ignored police commands. Based on the totality of the circumstances and the uncontrolled actions of the man, police said a decision was made to shoot a non-lethal bean bag to try to encourage compliance to the ignored commands. Trocki deployed the bean-bag round.
After the bean bag round struck the suspect, Marshall Dean 61, of Newfane, later walked to the far edge of the roof, police said. The man later slipped and fell about off the back of the roof, police said. Dean sustained a serious head injury and later recovered.
Clark has apparently decided the troopers using the bean bag to try to obtain compliance was unjustified.
Wood was hired as a trooper in 2012 and was assigned to the Rockingham barracks after graduation from the Vermont Police Academy. Wood was assigned to the Narcotics Investigation Unit in 2016. One year later he was promoted to sergeant and transferred to the Westminster Barracks.
Trocki was hired in fall 2021 and assigned to the Westminster Barracks following his graduation from the academy in spring 2022.
