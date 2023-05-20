MONTPELIER – A defense lawyer has questioned a decision by Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark to file criminal charges against two state troopers for the use of a bean bag in an effort to deescalate an unruly suspect on a roof at Windham County home almost a year ago.

Attorney David Sleigh, of St. Johnsbury, who represents Patrol Sgt. Ryan Wood, said Friday the decision by the AG sets a bad precedent in Vermont.

(1) comment

jmatthews04
jmatthews04

My name is James. I am a retired VSP Trooper and worked with Sgt. Wood. He is an exemplary Trooper, husband, father, and friend. Please join me in supporting those who put their lives on the line for our freedoms - https://gofund.me/56ed07ee

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.