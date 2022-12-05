BURLINGTON — Two of the six people implicated in a sweeping drug and gun investigation in the Springfield area made their initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Friday afternoon.

Martine Protas, 43, of Springfield, is named in a federal criminal complaint that said she was in illegal possession of a loaded firearm while police were doing surveillance as part of the major drug raid that included searches on three homes on Valley Street on Wednesday, authorities said.

