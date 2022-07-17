BERLIN — Vermont State Police say an accident involving a deer led to a vehicle fire on Saturday afternoon.
According to a VSP news release, shortly after 3 p.m., Cheryl Fish, of White River Junction, was traveling southbound on Interstate 89 near Brookfield when she struck a deer.
Police say Fish was able to drive the vehicle into the breakdown lane. She got out of the vehicle, which became fully engulfed in flames shortly afterward, police say.
Only minor injuries were sustained.
I-89 southbound was temporarily closed while crews worked the scene.
Vermont State Police, Williamstown Fire Department and Barre Town EMS responded to the incident.
