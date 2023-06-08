BURLINGTON — A former senior information technology specialist at Middlebury College has struck a plea deal to resolve a child pornography case.
Scott I. Remick, 48, of Bristol, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court this week to a federal felony charge of receipt of child sexual abuse materials. Remick had induced a teenage girl to send him images of her during sex acts, court records show.
Under the plea agreement, Remick could receive a sentence between the mandatory minimum of five years and a proposed maximum of 11 years, Judge Christina Reiss said during the change of plea hearing.
Reiss said Remick will be allowed to withdraw his guilty plea if the court determines he deserves more than 11 years in prison when a pre-sentence report is prepared by the U.S. Probation Office.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Barbara Masterson had maintained after his arrest by Homeland Security Investigations that Remick was “a significant offender.”
HSI Special Agent Michael McCullagh reported that more than 1,000 images of child sexual abuse materials were found in the thumbcache, and more than 200,000 images of child erotica or age-difficult images were saved to Remick’s computer, court records show.
While the 2021 investigation was still underway, Homeland Security Investigations later determined from items seized that Remick had possessed child pornography as far back as 2012, Masterson said in court papers.
Also, Remick, who had an interest in theater, especially involving school children, “committed a series of offenses against a minor victim,” Masterson wrote in court papers.
Remick’s guilty plea centers on him meeting a 17-year-old girl through an online dating application in December 2011, records show.
Homeland Security Investigations arrested Remick on federal charges at his home on Hardscrabble Road on July 7, 2021, following a high-tech investigation that started after a computer researcher said he had hacked into the private account and found disturbing images on the home computer, court records show.
The private computer security analyst said he captured items on Remick’s computer, but “only had the stomach to open 7 images and they were all child porn,” court records show. The hacker said he realized he had to report the crime, even knowing he might be arrested by hacking into Remick’s computer.
Remick’s background in IT and running his own private consulting business, known as vtgeek.com, thwarted normal investigative avenues, authorities said.
McCullagh, who was assigned to the HSI office in South Burlington, helped execute a special Remote Access Warrant that allowed federal investigators to check Remick’s computer on July 3, 2021, without him knowing about it.
They had planned to conduct the court-ordered search on July 6, 2021, but an alarm left on Remick’s computer by the hacker indicated Remick was using the site, records show. HSI scrambled to have the specially trained agents execute the RAW on July 3.
Cyber Operations Officers used state-of-the-art techniques to break through the special encryption and safeguards that Remick had installed on his private computer, a court affidavit noted. It allowed them to exfiltrate, or extract files from the target computer system, court records show.
After working over the Fourth of July holiday weekend in 2021, enough evidence was obtained to secure another federal search warrant to enter Remick’s home on July 7.
Middlebury College initially suspended Remick. He is no longer on the payroll.
Remick’s parents sat a few rows behind him in court as he admitted his guilt.
Remick said he has been under the care of a doctor and psychologist for depression and anxiety.
Remick also faces at least five years of supervised release once discharged from prison, and it could last for the rest of his life. He also could be fined up to $250,000 and also face other assessments and restitution orders.
Reiss said the sentencing will be Oct. 19.