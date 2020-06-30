WATERBURY — Vermont State Police say one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash into a ledge outcrop on Interstate 89 near Waterbury.
Shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Vermont State Police and Waterbury Fire Department were dispatched to the northbound lane of the interstate.
A preliminary investigation revealed the operator had been in the passing lane, driving a 2004 Nissan Altima, when the vehicle veered off the roadway into the median and collided with the ledge.
Authorities said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the operator is being withheld, pending notification to next of kin.
State police are requesting information from any witnesses of this crash.
— The Associated Press
