MONTPELIER — The estate of a Black man who died in Vermont Department of Corrections custody is suing the state and a medical services provider alleging racism and negligence led to his death.
Kenneth Johnson, 60, died at the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport in December 2019. His cause of death was determined to be a tumor in his throat that closed his airway. But investigations conducted after Johnson’s death showed corrections staff and medical personnel had multiple opportunities to give Johnson aid and did not, according to the suit.
The state hired Montpelier law firm Downs Rachlin Martin to conduct an independent investigation into the matter. That report was released in November 2020 and Mike Smith, secretary of the Agency of Human Services said then, “there’s plenty of blame to go around” in Johnson’s death.
The report showed Johnson “repeatedly and persistently” told staff he couldn’t breathe. At one point, he was found lying on the floor of a bathroom next to the infirmary, according to the report. Officials said Johnson was not taken to a hospital and was later found unresponsive by an inmate. He was reported dead on arrival at North Country Hospital in Newport.
The suit, first reported by VTDigger, was filed Monday in Washington County civil court in Montpelier. The counts in the suit include violation of right to equal protection, wrongful death, cruel and unusual punishment, medical malpractice, failure to train and supervise, negligence and gross negligence. It seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages, as well as attorney fees, and whatever other relief the court might find appropriate. Listed as defendants are the department, Centurion of Vermont, three corrections workers, two Centurion doctors, three Centurion nurses and “unknown nurses.”
Johnson’s estate is administered by his sister Olynthea Johnson.
When Kenneth Johnson first reported his breathing issues, the lawsuit states, “medical staff did virtually nothing; they did not ask for a medical transport, call 911, check (Kenneth) Johnson’s airway, provide CPR, or consult with a doctor. Instead, they told him to stay in bed and relax, and the attending guard ordered that if Johnson did not ‘knock it off,’ he would be placed in solitary confinement.”
The suit said a corrections unit supervisor was “skeptical” of Johnson’s health issues and told Johnson to “stop and behave.” It said a nurse believed Johnson was suffering from a lung disease and prescribed him treatment, but never sought examination by a doctor or checked to see what was blocking his airway. He was first checked by corrections nurses for the breathing issue on Nov. 15, 2019, and died on Dec. 7, 2019.
One of the guards, according to the suit, was a person of color who told investigators guards received minimal training related to racial disparities in prison and white inmates had been sent to the emergency room when complaining of similar issues as Johnson.
The suit cites Tristram Coffin, a former U.S. attorney who was part of the independent investigation, said Johnson’s death “should not have happened,” and it would be reasonable to believe racial bias led medical and corrections staff to disbelieve Johnson.
The state defender general’s office also investigated Johnson’s death which found much of the same as the other investigation and questioned if Johnson was treated differently because of the color of his skin.
James Valente, of the Brattleboro firm Costello, Valente & Gentry, is an attorney representing Johnson’s estate in the lawsuit. Valente said in an interview Friday this is his firm’s fifth or sixth suit involving medical negligence in the state’s prison system.
“The ultimate goal here is to try to attack a tension that we have in Vermont where the law claims that prisoners should receive medical care that is exactly the same as one would receive at a hospital. Which is to say, the standard of care should be the same,” he said.
But Valente said the reality is, prisons are costly, as is health care, so prison health care costs “exponentially more.”
He said lawmakers say they want the same standard of care for prisoners, but they don’t provide the necessary funding to accomplish that goal. Valente said nor do they provide the funding needed for proper oversight.
“Our hope, I think, is to emphasize what our clients say is going on within the prisons. And the fact that there are a lot of prisoners who are asserting that the system that they encounter is not the same that the lawmakers claim exists,” he said.
Rachel Feldman, public information officer for the Department of Corrections, said in a Friday email, “Although DOC will not comment on specifics of the lawsuit at this time, DOC is committed to the humane and equal treatment of all individuals in our care.”
A year ago, state officials had said changes were needed to keep something like this from happening again. Feldman said Friday the department has been implementing recommendations from the independent investigation.
“The Department enacted a Racial Equity Bias plan in January and implemented a department wide implicit bias training in March. The Office of Professional Standards and Compliance is fostering a ‘culture of respect and dignity’ throughout the Department, to include partnerships with the Moss Group, the Prison Research and Innovation Network, and contracting a racial-equity coordinator,” she said.
The department has also changed its medical services provider. The state now contracts with VitalCore Health Strategies out of Kansas.
Centurion did not return a request for comment Friday.
