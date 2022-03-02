WASHINGTON – Town Clerk Carol Davis comfortably won the only two contested elections in Washington on Tuesday, but voters authorized the Select Board to redefine one of her roles.
Davis has served as the town’s elected clerk-treasurer since 1983 and for the second straight year she overcame Ellen Blanchard’s attempt to unseat her in both that capacity, as well as her separately elected office as the town’s collector of delinquent taxes.
Though Davis easily defeated Blanchard, 277-100, to win yet another one-year term as clerk-treasurer, voters also approved an article that authorizes the Select Board to appoint the town treasurer. That measure, which passed, 215-142, on Tuesday wasn’t part of a planned transition, like the one voters just approved in Worcester.
“I didn’t know this was coming,” Davis said, noting she learned about the proposal after the Select Board adopted the Town Meeting Day warning.
Typically, the just-approved change would have been discussed and decided on the floor of a traditional town meeting, but, due to the pandemic the Select Board opted for an all Australian ballot election for the second straight year.
The board got everything it asked for, including the authority to appoint a town treasurer.
Voters handily approved the board’s $801,813 budget request 256-92 and approved several other separately warned funding requests by similar margins.
That includes the $83,872 requested by the Washington Volunteer Fire Department and $59,182 for the Calef Memorial Library. Both requests were essentially level funded. Voters approved funding for the fire department, 318-42, and the library’s latest ask, 265-90.
Davis won the town’s only other contested race, defeating Blanchard, 242-136, and earning the right to continue serving as the town’s collector of delinquent taxes.
